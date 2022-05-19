×
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 19 May 2022: How to get bundles, pet skins, and more

Free Fire redeem codes offer players free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
Modified May 19, 2022 09:57 AM IST
News

Free Fire offers a diverse range of in-game cosmetics and other exclusive items that users can obtain using different methods like the in-game store, luck royale, events, and more. However, individuals need to be ready to shell out diamonds if they wish to get their hands on most of these in-game items.

However, redeem codes are a great alternative and offer similar items for free. These particular codes are distributed frequently by Garena and are simple to use, with gamers only having to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards.

The following section lists some codes that players can use.

Free Fire redeem codes to get bundles, pet skins, and other rewards on 19 May 2022

These are the different codes that gamers can claim for free rewards like bundles and pet skins:

Bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Pet skins

  • FFPL72XC2SWE

Other rewards

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF10GCGXRNHY

Disclaimer: These codes may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to utilize the Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire redeem codes

The following is a step-by-step guide on how to claim free rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Users should first open a web browser and search for the game's 'Rewards Redemption Site.' Individuals can also click here to reach the website directly.

Players have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Gamers will need to sign in via any of these options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter. They have to use the platform linked to their in-game account.

Players with guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes. These players will need to connect their account to one of the platforms first.

Once users have entered the redeem code, they may press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Finally, users can input the redeem code and complete the redemption process by clicking on the 'Confirm' button located beneath the text box.

Garena usually sends the rewards immediately, but the procedure may take up to 24 hours.

Note: Players from India should not download or play Free Fire as the game is banned in the country. However, the MAX version wasn't on the list of restricted applications.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
हिन्दी