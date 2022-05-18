5 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire in May 2022

The Magic Cube is one of the most prized items in Garena Free Fire, and many players have their sights set on acquiring the same. Its appeal stems mainly from the fact that it can supply users with an exclusive costume bundle.

Essentially, individuals can directly obtain this particular Magic Cube token as a whole or can exchange 100x Cube Fragments to receive it. One of the upcoming events in the game will be providing users with the cube for free upon completing a simple task.

Consequently, many gamers have started wondering which bundle they should avail of using the free Magic Cube that Garena will provide to them. The following is a list of the five best ones.

Top 5 Magic Cube bundles available in Free Fire (May 2022)

5) The Era of Gold

The Age of Gold's counterpart, The Era of Gold, was introduced in 2020 and has remained one of the best female bundles ever introduced to the Magic Cube by Garena. The predominant color of this outfit is 'Gold,' as the name indicates.

The mask with flashing/glowing eyes is another intriguing aspect of this particular costume bundle. Here are the different contents included in this collection:

Era of Gold (Head)

Era of Gold (Mask)

Era of Gold (Top)

Era of Gold (Bottom)

Era of Gold (Shoes)

4) Judgement Ironface

Judgement Ironface is an excellent option on which players can spend their Magic Cube on. Like most other available choices, it was also introduced via a Diamond Royale back in February 2021.

The gold mask with the outfit has a stunning appearance and emits a scary aura when players equip it. The following is a list of all the products that are included in the bundle:

Judgement Ironface (Head)

Judgement Ironface (Mask)

Judgement Ironface (Top)

Judgement Ironface (Bottom)

Judgement Ironface (Shoes)

3) Moonlight Ballad

Moonlight Ballad occupies the following position on this list and is among the most visually pleasing costumes. The female version of Enchanted Fable features a cap with feathers alongside a beautiful harp with a blue aura on its side.

Essentially, Garena introduced the Moonlight Ballad in Free Fire via Diamond Royale. Listed below are the contents included in this female outfit:

Moonlight Ballad (Head)

Moonlight Ballad (Top)

Moonlight Ballad (Bottom)

Moonlight Ballad (Shoes)

2) Full Leather

Full Leather is yet another fantastic choice accessible to players in Free Fire, and the developers originally enforced it into the game quite a few years ago. Those looking for options for male characters can opt for this costume set.

Also, the top present in this costume is frequently utilized by Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, being another reason why it can be acquired. These are the different items included in Full Leather:

Full Leather (Head)

Full Leather (Top)

Full Leather (Bottom)

Full Leather (Shoes)

1) Kinship Clan

Kinship Clan, also known as Dead of Winter or Female Ice Age Set, is one of the oldest bundles available in the Magic Cube store. It was initially made available within Free Fire back in 2018 and is the counterpart to the "Ice Age" bundle.

This particular outfit provides the female characters with a unique esthetic, and the mask with an animal skull delivers a frightening look. Here is all of the content included in the bundle:

Kinship Clan (Head)

Kinship Clan (Top)

Kinship Clan (Bottom)

Kinship Clan (Shoes)

Note: This list of Free Fire bundles represents the writer's opinion, and the user's choices may vary.

