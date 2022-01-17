How to get 50% discount in Diamond Royale in Free Fire today

Free Fire gamers have no complaints with the developers in the department of cosmetics as the game features a plethora of these. Out of all the available options, bundles hold a special value in the eyes of consumers since they enable gamers to change the appearance of their character. As a result, gamers take every opportunity to get exclusive ones.

Cosmetics may be acquired through various methods, including Luck Royale. Diamond Royale is meant explicitly for the bundles and is refreshed every few weeks. In most cases, the developers offer a 50% concession on the cost of the spins at the end of a particular Diamond Royale.

Today, there is a 50% discount available on spins for the Moonlight Ballad Bundle.

Steps to get 50% discount in Diamond Royale in Free Fire

In Diamond Royale, a single spin costs 60 diamonds, while the 10+1 spin pack costs 600 diamonds. The 50% discount is only available on 17 January 2022, and gamers only have a few hours on their hand to get the reward.

The updated rates for today are 30 diamonds for one spin and 300 diamonds for 11, which is a very good deal for gamers. Here is a guide to obtaining spins at a discounted rate:

Gamers can click on the Luck Royale option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After loading Free Fire on their device, gamers should select the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Next, they need to select the Diamond Royale section.

The discount is available only on 17 January 2022 (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can make the desired number of spins. The more they spin, the more the luck quotient, and the chances of winning the grand prize, increases.

Although Free Fire gamers are getting a 50% discount, Diamond Royale is suitable only for those gamers who have a good number of spare diamonds available with them. This is because they are not assured of a specific prize within a few spins, and some may only require a few hundred diamonds, while others may have to spend thousands of diamonds.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan