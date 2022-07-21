Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (July 21, 2022): How to get free vouchers, bundle and more

A considerable number of Free Fire players cannot afford to buy diamonds, and the search for free alternatives is quite common. The majority of the time, the perfect answer can be found in the form of events or redeem codes that the developers introduce.

Many individuals often favor redeem codes over events since they provide a wide selection of rewards while also requiring little to no effort. Essentially, to get the rewards through these codes, gamers must visit the Rewards Redemption Site on their devices.

In the next section are some codes for free vouchers, bundles and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions. They may play FF MAX, which was not suspended in the country.

Free Fire redeem codes for free vouchers, bundles and more (July 21, 2022)

The following are some redeem codes to use for free rewards in Free Fire:

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Note: It is possible that some users may or may not be able to use these codes due to different expiration dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire guide: How to use the redeem codes released for the game

Before starting the redemption procedure, users must check that their account is linked to one of the platforms. This is primarily because guest accounts don't operate on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Those who have linked accounts can follow the detailed guide provided below:

Step 1: Players should start by searching for the game’s "Rewards Redemption Site." This is the website that Garena has established to use the redeem codes.

Go to Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers will need to sign in by utilizing the platform linked to their in-game accounts.

They have access to Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID and Apple ID as different login options on this particular website.

Users can enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Afterwards, individuals can input the redeem code into the text area on their screen and hit the "Confirm" button.

On their screen, they will see a pop-up indicating whether or not the redemption has been successful. In the event that everything goes ahead positively, the rewards will be sent to the user accounts within 24 hours. They will later be able to collect them through the in-game mail section.

