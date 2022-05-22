×
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (22 May 2022): How to claim free Diamond royale voucher and Loot crates

Using redeem codes, users can earn many free rewards within the battle royale title (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified May 22, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Many Free Fire players stay on the lookout for methods to win free rewards within the game. This search is primarily because they cannot spend diamonds on acquiring the exclusive in-game content that the game’s developers introduce.

As time has passed, the most prominent approaches for such users are events and redeem codes. The former is accessible almost every day but requires a significant amount of effort, while the latter is simple to use and provides benefits almost immediately.

Free Fire redeem codes for Diamond royale vouchers and weapon loot crate (22 May)

Diamond Royale Vouchers

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP

Weapon loot crates

  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • FFESP5M1MVBN
  • Q4QU4GQGE5KD
  • MQJWNBVHYAQM
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
  • 2BEMBE4TXU4P
  • XLMMVSBNV6YC
  • PK95JK8QWK4X
  • FFBCJVGJJ6VP
  • FFBCT7P7N2P2
  • FFBCLP5S98AW
  • FFBCLAK9KYGM
  • FFBCAC836MAC
  • FFBCLAK9KYGM

Disclaimer: The redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide on how to earn free rewards using redeem codes

To claim rewards from codes and obtain vouchers and loot boxes in the game, all players can check out the procedures outlined below and use them as needed:

Step 1: First, individuals should open a web browser and search for ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ For those unaware, this is the official website of the redemption.

Click here to reach Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site.

After reaching the official website, users may use any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Upon landing on the website, gamers can sign in using the platform connected to their in-game account. Login options include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts are not permitted to use Free Fire redeem codes, and if players have such accounts, they must go to the in-game settings and link them to any of the platforms listed above.

Upon entering the code, gamers can tap on the &#039;Confirm&#039; button (Image via Garena)
Step 3: In the next step, users can easily enter the redeem code into the text field that shows up on the screen. They may then tap on the ‘Confirm’ option, completing the redemption.

Later, they can visit the mail section of Garena Free Fire to claim the respective rewards sent to their accounts.

Note: Indian players should not download Free Fire as the game is banned. However, they may play the MAX version as it wasn’t on the list of restricted applications.

Edited by Srijan Sen
