Garena provides free Trophy Case Loot Box in Free Fire (MAX version)

The latest Kill Challenge has kicked off on Free Fire MAX's Indian server. It has been incorporated into the game as part of the ongoing Football Fable campaign, which has successfully kept gamers hooked to the battle royale title in the last few days.

This challenge essentially involves eliminating a particular number of opponents during the event's runtime to win a cosmetic item. The event began earlier today, i.e., December 12, and will remain accessible until December 15, 2022. Read on for a complete overview of the event in the game.

Trophy Case Loot Box available for free in Free Fire MAX

The latest Kill Challenge is now live in Free Fire MAX and involves eliminating a specific number of opponents to win a Loot Box. There is only one requirement for this event, set at 50 kills, which can be easily achieved in a given number of days.

Click the claim button after completing the mission (Image via Garena)

As such, there are no restrictions on the game mode that players can opt for, and the requirements can be completed either in BR, CS, or other modes. Based on how easy this challenge is, interested readers should definitely not miss out on this reward, as this type of cosmetic item generally costs a few hundred diamonds in the store.

Steps to collect rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in the section below to collect the new event's rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Play in any desired game mode and eliminate 50 opponents to be eligible for the Loot Box.

Step 2: Once you have fulfilled the requirements, you should be able to access the Events tab and select the appropriate event.

Select the Kill Challenge tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select Kill Challenge under the Football Fable tab.

Step 4: Click on the 'Claim' button beside the Trophy Case Loot Box to obtain the gun skin.

Other available free rewards

Here's the Football Fable calendar (Image via Garena)

Fortunately, the Token Exchange Store is still active in Free Fire MAX, and gamers can make use of this event until December 18, 2022. They will have to collect special Red Football tokens, and then exchange these for different rewards, including special vouchers, a free outfit, and more.

Additionally, today is the last day of the BR-Ranked mission, where fans need to play a specified number of games to obtain a free backpack skin. Simultaneously, the season's playtime mission is yet to be added to the battle royale title.

A special Goal or Troll mini-game is also accessible for players, where they can get free Gun Crates alongside special Red Football Tokens.

