Garena reveals Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass details

Before the start of December, Garena clarified that it would discontinue Free Fire and Free Fire MAX's Elite Pass (EP) system in New Year. Furthermore, game officials revealed that Booyah Pass would eventually replace EP as the monthly reward system, as players will get to unlock the former from January 1.

After confirming Booyah Pass Season 1's commencement in January 2023, publishers have confirmed its details. In a recent post from Free Fire/Free Fire MAX handles, Garena has unveiled the key rewards, features, and more regarding the BP's first season, Fumes on Fire.

Readers can find more details about the upcoming Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 1: Fumes on Fire in the following section.

Garena reveals Tailor Bundle, Mischief Town Gloo Wall, and Legendary Trogon skin as highlights of Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 1

Many features were leaked even before Garena confirmed Booyah Pass' launch. Now that BP Season 1: Fumes on Fire is official, fans might be able to see the following rewards from January 1, 2023:

Tailor Bundle (For male characters)

Mischief Town Gloo Wall

Grenade - Mischief Town

Bang Bang Bundle (For female characters)

Trogon - Color Dust (Legendary skin)

Ticking Bomb Loot Box

Evil Emoji Backpack

Besides the mentioned rewards, the first Booyah Pass edition will bring various other items that players will get to see in the game after the release. All prizes will be available within Levels 1 to 149, while the Color Dust Trogon, the first-ever legendary Trogon skin, will be positioned at Level 150.

Beyond Level 150, players will receive repeatable rewards, including the ultra-rare drop of Elite Pass Bundles. However, Garena will likely reveal more details about the same soon. Still, the mechanism for obtaining rewards will be the same. This means players will have to gain BP EXP after unlocking access with diamonds.

Other key features of Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 1 include the following:

EXP Sharing: After the release of Booyah Pass Season 1, players will be able to share or gift BP EXP to their in-game friends.

After the release of Booyah Pass Season 1, players will be able to share or gift BP EXP to their in-game friends. Subscription: Booyah Pass will have a subscription-based model, allowing gamers to renew each season automatically.

Booyah Pass will have a subscription-based model, allowing gamers to renew each season automatically. Pet Choice Crate: Availability of a free pet of players' choice.

The price of the first BP edition is still unknown, but a previous post from Free Fire EU's Instagram handle has hinted at lower prices. Still, it is best to wait for an announcement from Garena regarding the pricing.

