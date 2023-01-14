Garena reveals Free Fire MAX Casual Mode Calendar

Free Fire MAX and its original lighter variant are famous for the Battle Royale mode. Many fans even prefer the Clash Squad matches for fast-paced action; however, besides CS and BR, Garena offers a long lineup of casual game modes that players can find in FF and FF MAX.

The developers recently revealed the calendar for casual modes that players might see in the game throughout January and the first half of February 2023. The "Casual Mode Calendar" features some of the most popular and exciting time-limited options players have previously loved.

The new "Casual Mode Calendar" in Free Fire MAX shows the lineup for the upcoming temporary modes

The "Casual Mode Calendar" commenced on January 11, the day of the OB38 update's release, and extends until February 11. During this schedule, players will be able to witness the following game modes in the game:

Convoy Crunch - January 11 to January 17

Rampage United - January 15 to January 21

Coin Clash - January 18 to January 24

Brick Swingers - January 22 to January 28

Zombie Invasion - January 25 to January 31

Cold Steel - January 29 to February 4

Cosmic Racer - February 1 to February 7

Bomb Squad - February 5 to February 11

Each will offer exciting multiplayer action and will be available in the game for six days. To access each mode, players must update the game (FF or FF MAX) to the latest OB38 version.

Steps to update or install Free Fire MAX's OB38 version:

Installing the Free Fire/FF MAX OB38 update (Image via Google)

Step 1: Open Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS/iPadOS) on your device.

If you are using an Android device, you can also open the authorized brand-specific application store. Apart from that, if you are playing on your PC, you should access Play Store via an Android emulator.

Step 2: Find Free Fire MAX in the Play Store and tap the "Install" or "Update" option, depending on whether you already have the game on your device.

Step 3: Launch the game once the download and installation are completed.

Step 4: Download additional update files and sign into the game using your preferred alternative.

Ensure to bind your game account with a certain platform if you are using a guest ID to log into Free Fire MAX. It will allow you to save your in-game progress online and synchronize FF and FF MAX.

Step 5: Tap the screen to enter the game and play the new casual modes via "game mode" section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes