GXR Esports announces Free Fire scrims consisting of Total Gaming, TSM FTX and more

With six major tournaments during the year, Free Fire India Esports has had quite the first half in 2021. As new teams enter and big organizations pick rosters, the second half of the year could prove to be more challenging. To prepare for upcoming tournaments, teams play practice matches or scrims that serve to not only improve their gameplay but also help in tactical decision-making.

Galaxy Racer India will hold a practice scrim session on July 31st and August 1st in which the country's top teams will be participating. The scrims will also offer 36,000 INR as a prize.

There will be a total of eight matches played with four matches played per day. The scrims will be broadcast live on the Galaxy Racer India YouTube channel at 5:00 PM IST.

Invited teams for GXR Free Fire Scrims:-

1. Total Gaming

2. TSM-FTX

3. 4 Unknown

4. Ankush Free Fire Esports

5. TSG Army

6. Team UG

7. Team Chaos

8. Team LR7

9. True Rippers

10. Headhunters

11. Blind Esports

12. Galaxy Racer

About Participating teams: -

The tournament organizer Galaxy Racer looks forward to improving its performance. The team failed to perform to their potential in previous tournaments after winning the FFIC Spring 2021.

Along with them, the biggest attraction of the event will be Total Gaming. While they didn't always perform well in 2021, the team played exceptionally well in the Free Fire Pro League 2021 and turned their fortunes around by winning the tournament.

4 Unknown who were disqualified from the FFIC 2021 have also made a comeback by winning the Free Fire Open and finishing in fourth place in the Pro League. In addition, they earned a spot at the FFCO National Finals.

The runners-up of the FFIC 2021, Team Chaos, would like to improve their performance as well. While they have had some decent performances so far they have been unable to gain the top spot. They are a worthy contender for the trophy in the second half of the year.

Another popular South Indian team, Blind Esports entered Free Fire by acquiring the FFCO Hyderbad Champions Captains who also captured fifth place in the Pro League 2021. The rise of the roster in the past few months has surprised everyone.

Among other big names, TSM-FTX who entered the Free Fire India scene by acquiring the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 champion, Sixth Sense, found instant success by finishing second in the Pro League. AFF, True Rippers, and TSG Army will also be testing their mettle against top-ranked teams.

It would be intriguing to see the top-performing teams in these scrims. These practice scrims will also give the teams a chance to self-evaluate their performance before the next big event.

