How to get Evo gun tokens for 50% discount in Free Fire MAX today

Garena is offering a massive discount on Evo Gun tokens on the Free Fire MAX India server. This is only for a limited time, and gamers who possess an Evo Gun skin can use this opportunity to level up their skins at a significantly lower cost.

Free Fire MAX Evo gun skins have some of the best aesthetic in the game and are also loaded with amazing attributes and special effects, which include kill, hit, and even firing animations. This, coupled with the emote and ability, makes them a complete package that every user wishes to get their hands on.

However, the cost of owning the Evo gun skins is often much lower than upgrading them. This is because they need 1450 specific tokens to be taken to the highest level with all the perks. This deters many gamers from acquiring these skins.

Garena provides Evo gun tokens for five diamonds in Free Fire MAX

The developers are offering a massive 50% discount on all Evo Gun tokens in Free Fire MAX. Essentially, users have to spend five diamonds each instead of the regular price of 10 diamonds, which is a steal for interested users.

Eight Evo gun tokens are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The options for the discount are:

Destiny Wing (MP5)

Booyah Power (UMP)

Carved Horns (FAMAS)

Destiny Lightning (XM8)

Dragon Fang (M1014)

Venomous Fang (MP40)

Shark Tooth (SCAR)

Dragon Scale (AK47)

However, it is important to note that the offer is only available on 4 August 2022, and a purchase limit of 100 has been set for each token. Hence, gamers can only acquire Evo gun tokens worth 500 diamonds for each gun.

Additionally, users can apply discount coupons to further reduce the price of the tokens. They generally get one in the Elite Pass, which provides a 100 diamond discount after spending 500 diamonds. Thus, gamers can essentially acquire 100 tokens for just 400 diamonds after applying the coupon.

Steps to acquire tokens at a discounted price

Users may follow the instructions in the following section to easily purchase Evo gun tokens in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They should open Free Fire MAX and access the store section.

Select New section under the Normal tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must select the "New" section under the Normal tab. Several Evo gun tokens will appear on the screen.

Confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players should select the desired tokens and click the purchase button.

Gamers must subsequently confirm the quantity and apply any discount coupon available. Once they have confirmed the purchase, the diamonds will be deducted and Evo gun tokens will be added to their account.

