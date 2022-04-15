How to get free Champion Boxer weapon loot crates in Garena Free Fire today

In Free Fire, events are inextricably linked to the game's overall experience, with developers releasing new ones regularly to keep players involved while also delivering a plethora of freebies. The BTS collaboration kicked off in late March and will end in a few days.

The developers have added "The First Battle" event calendar before its completion, revealing a long list of events queued up soon. One of the events – Weekend Mission, is now underway, offering multiple gun crates as rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may proceed with a better version as it is not among the banned applications.

New Weekend Mission in Free Fire offers gun crates as rewards

As the name implies, the Weekend Mission will be accessible for the duration of the weekend in Free Fire and requires players to accomplish objectives that will give them a range of incentives. The list of missions and corresponding rewards are outlined below:

The tasks and the rewards (Image via Garena)

Booyah 1 match in Clash Squad mode to get 1x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Reach the top 3 positions once in the BR mode to get 1x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Play the game for 40 minutes to get 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Play the game for 80 minutes to get 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

At first, players may think the rewards to be rather insignificant but are valuable as well. If users were to purchase these from the store, they would have to spend around 100+ diamonds. Moreover, they still have a chance of acquiring a permanent skin after opening these crates.

Steps to receive the rewards

Players can collect the rewards mentioned above by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, gamers must open the events tab in Free Fire by clicking on the calendar option.

Select the Weekend Mission tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should select the "The First Battle" tab and access the Weekend Missions section.

Step 3: Finally, users can click the claim button beside the rewards to get them.

They can open the crate from the vault within the game. Additionally, gamers should take advantage of this opportunity since the objectives are rather simple to accomplish, even for new users. Additionally, they have until 17 April 2022 to get the weapons boxes.

