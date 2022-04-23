How to get free Hayato character in Free Fire MAX's Login & Play event

Characters have evolved into one of the most important features of Free Fire MAX, and Garena has incorporated many unique options throughout the game’s development.

Hayato has been among the top choices in terms of characters with passive abilities, and lots of users prefer him in the combinations.

One of the most recent events, Login & Play, allows gamers to obtain the character for free and a few extra rewards like weapon royale vouchers and universal fragments. They only need to execute a few basic tasks that require minimal effort.

Free Fire MAX guide to getting free Hayato character from Login & Play event

The Login & Play event has been included in the game as part of ‘The First Battle.’ It will only be accessible today as it is the peak day of the festivities.

Here are the specifics on how players can obtain the character and other rewards:

Login 1 day: Hayato character + 10x Hayato Awakening Emblem

Play 3 matches: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Play 5 games: 1500x Universal Fragments

Accordingly, Hayato can be claimed simply by signing in, while other rewards can only be acquired by participating in a given number of matches. Users should not miss out on this easy opportunity since events like this do not easily get introduced.

Claiming Hayato character for free

These are the steps that gamers can follow to claim the character via the Login & Play event:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire MAX and press the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section.

Step 2: They can navigate to the ‘The First Battle’ section and tap on the Login & Play event.

Step 3: Finally, individuals can press the ‘Claim’ button present beside the character.

Details about Hayato

Hayato possesses the Bushido ability in Free Fire MAX, and it increases the armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. This can help individuals immensely in aggressive gameplay.

After reaching the max level, the rise in the armor penetration will become 10% with each 10% reduction in health, making the character even better.

Additionally, Hayato has an awakened version, and users can unlock it by completing the awakening missions.

