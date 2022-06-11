How to get free Incubator Vouchers in Free Fire MAX today (June 11)

One of the most exciting parts of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update is the new Bomb Squad map El Pastelo and the special ranked mode. It was not introduced immediately after the update but was added on 10 June 2022. As is the case with all the new additions, the developers have incorporated a myriad of new events.

Two new events have kicked off today, featuring Incubator Vouchers and other legendary rewards. The former is part of the login event which requires users to log in, and is therefore a prize that players should not pass up.

Read through for a complete overview of the steps to acquire the rewards in the battle royale title.

Garena offers Incubator vouchers for free as a login reward in Free Fire MAX (Indian server)

Two new events have been added in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can make use of the new 11/6 Login Reward event to get the 2x Incubator Voucher on 11 June 2022. Since the event does not involve the completion of any other task, users will have to claim the items through the event tab. Users may follow the instructions outlined below to collect the vouchers in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Since this is a login event, gamers can open the events section by clicking on the calendar option after signing in.

Click on the 11/6 Login Reward option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should navigate through the Bomb Squad 5v5 tab and select the “11/6 Login Reward” section.

Step 3: Finally, players can click the claim button beside the voucher to acquire them.

Click the claim button (Image via Garena)

However, users must note that these vouchers are only valid until 30 June 2022. Consequently, these must be used in the coming weeks.

Currently, the vouchers can only be used in the Phoenix Zeal Incubator in Free Fire MAX, featuring four exclusive bundles which can be equipped for both male and female characters.

Players may follow the given steps to use the vouchers:

Step 1: First, users must open Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the corresponding option. Next, they should navigate through the sections on the left side of the screen and click on the Incubator option.

Vouchers can be used instead of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can subsequently use 1x Incubator Voucher instead of 40 diamonds to obtain one of the items randomly.

If players have acquired enough materials, they may exchange them for bundles of their choice by visiting the exchange section by clicking the center of the Luck Royale.

Other playtime rewards in Free Fire MAX

Playtime reward in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Along with the 11/6 Login Rewards event, developers have also incorporated the playtime rewards, which started today. They require users to play the battle royale title for a given duration to acquire the rewards. The requirements and rewards for the event are as follows:

Get a free 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate by playing for 30 minutes

Get a free 1x Bomb Squad Choice Crate by playing for 60 minutes

This crate includes an assortment of exciting items from the past, like backpacks and loot boxes. Gamers can open it through the vault to receive one of the items of their choice. Thus, it is one of the key freebies in the battle royale title.

