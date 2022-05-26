How to get free Magic Cube bundle today in Free Fire MAX OB34 update

The OB34 update for Free Fire MAX is now out, and users can download it on their devices to take advantage of all of the newly added features. Like other previous releases, the developers have offered unique rewards that players can claim for free.

One of the most important things that the developers are giving away is a free Magic Cube, using which players can claim any one of the available bundles for free. To receive a cube, individuals have to complete the simple task of playing the game for a particular duration.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free Magic Cube after OB34 update

Today is the last day to get the Magic Cube for free (Image via Garena)

The 'Claim Free Magic Cube' event allows participants can get their hands on a complimentary Magic Cube. It will come to an end today, and to unlock the cube as a reward, players will need to compete in any of the matches for fifteen minutes.

They can then follow the steps mentioned below to claim the Magic Cube:

Step 1: Tap on the calendar icon to visit the ‘Events’ section.

Step 2: Head over to the 'New Patch Rewards' and select the 'Claim Free Magic Cube' event.

This is the event where users can earn the Magic Cube (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, press the 'Claim' button to receive the Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX.

Later, players can use the cube to claim any one of these Magic Cube bundles from the in-game store:

Moonlight Ballad Enchanted Fable Verdict Ironface Judgement Ironface The Era of Gold The Age of Gold Berserker Full Leather Kinship Clan Ice Age

How to claim the Magic Cube bundles

If users aren’t aware of the procedure to use the Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX, they can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the in-game store of Free Fire MAX and tap on the 'Redeem' section.

Step 2: Under 'Magic Cube,' scroll down and select the required bundle to redeem.

Step 3: Players can finally tap on the 'Exchange' option as shown in the image below:

Players can click on the 'Exchange' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A pop-up will appear on their screen, asking them to confirm the process. Upon doing so, the bundle will be sent to their inventory.

