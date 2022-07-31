How to get free Monster Truck skin and Incubator vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of accessories and vouchers that mobile gamers love to own. However, they must spend either gold coins or diamonds (premium in-game currency) to acquire these.

Since these diamonds have to be purchased with real money, players often cannot obtain in-game items of their choice. Hence, they look forward to events allowing them to claim them for free.

The latest event in the battle royale game, called Play More For Rewards, is offering users a monster truck skin on top of other vouchers. Like recurring mission-based events in the title, they will have to complete specific missions to claim the prizes.

The event commenced yesterday, 30 July 2022.

Free Fire MAX: Play More For Rewards event

The Play More For Rewards event in the battle royale game is offering free in-game items (Image via Garena)

The new event in the battle royale game will conclude tomorrow, 1 August 2022, at 3:59 am IST. So, technically, players have less than twenty-four hours to complete the missions and claim the exciting rewards.

Here are the missions that mobile gamers will have to complete to successfully win the rewards given below:

Play for 10 minutes – Craftland Room Card

Play for 30 minutes – Weapon Royale Voucher

Play for 60 minutes – Monster Truck – Digi Smiley

Play for 100 minutes – Two Incubator Vouchers

Note: The Weapon Royale Voucher and the Incubator Voucher will expire on 31 August 2022. The Craftland Room Card will also be valid only two hours after the users have obtained it.

Steps that gamers have to follow to claim above rewards in Free Fire MAX

The Play More For Rewards event can be found under the Battle In Style section (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX players need to follow the steps given below to win the rewards given above:

Step 1: They must open the battle royale game and head to the Events section.

Step 2: Mobile gamers should tap the Battle In Style tab and choose the Play More For Rewards option.

Step 3: Once they have completed the missions that have been mentioned, users are required to click on the yellow Claim button next to the rewards to acquire them.

