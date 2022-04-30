How to get Hope Seeker bundle and Skull Punker gloo wall skin in Free Fire for free

Events have been significant for players of Free Fire since they keep them occupied for hours and give them a chance to earn a variety of items for free. To keep the community satisfied, the developers regularly incorporate new events within the battle royale title.

One of the most recent additions to the game is Invite and Win, which allows individuals to get exclusive items such as the Hope Seeker bundle and Skull Punker gloo wall skin. The event will last until 25 May, giving users plenty of time to finish it.

Free Fire guide: Details on obtaining Hope Seeker bundle and Skull Punker Gloo Wall skin for free

Basically, as the event's name implies, participants will be required to invite others to be eligible for the prizes. There are five items, and the following are the specifications that they must meet:

Invite one friend: 3x Incubator Voucher

Invite three friends: Gloo Wall – Skull Punker

Invite five friends: The Swan (emote)

Invite seven friends: Hope Seeker Bundle

Invite ten friends: AWM – Lucky Koi

However, there are specific requirements that the invited friends have to meet:

They must have their Free Fire accounts at least level 10 or above.

Their account must be registered before 29 April.

They can only be bound to 1 Inviter account.

Upon completing these milestones, users will easily be able to claim the different offered rewards. Additionally, all the friends they invite will receive the exclusive ‘Maroon Bomber’ (top) for free.

Steps to access event and invite friends

Users can access the specific web event — Invite and Win — by following the instructions below:

Step 1: They should open Free Fire and access the ‘Events’ section.

Step 2: Next, individuals must select the ‘Invite & Win’ event and press the ‘Go To’ button.

Step 3: The event’s particular interface will open up on-screen. After that, gamers can press the ‘Share Invite Link’ button.

Step 4: They can then share the specific invitation link with their friends, and the progress will be counted once they join using their links.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, users are recommended to avoid playing the game on their devices.

