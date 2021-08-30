How to invite friends for Free Fire Max pre-registration and win rewards after game's release

Garena has begun accepting pre-registrations for Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of Free Fire. It adds graphical enhancements to the game while maintaining the original mechanics. Players can use their Free Fire account to play the game using Firelink technology, which will simultaneously maintain progress in both titles.

Free Fire Max's pre-registration has commenced on 29 August 2021. Users can get several rewards if certain milestones have been achieved. Moreover, there are free items being given out for inviting friends.

Invite friends for Free Fire Max pre-registration and earn rewards

The developers have set up several incentives for players to invite their friends to pre-register for Free Fire Max. Here are the series of rewards up for grabs.

Invite one user to win Max Raychaser (Shoes)

Invite two users to win Max Raychaser (Mask)

Invite three users to win Max Raychaser (Top)

Invite four users to win Cyber Max Loot

Invite five users to win 10x Diamond Royale Voucher

Players can follow the steps given below to invite their friends for the Free Fire Max pre-registration.

You need to open the event section by tapping on the icon on right side (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You must open the game and then tap on the calendar icon.

You need to hit the 'Go To' button to open the interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must tap on the news tab and press the 'Go To' button under the FFMAM Pre-Register section.

You need to press the 'Invite Now' button to receive your special link (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A new interface will appear on the screen. You will have to scroll down to the invite friends section.

You can invite friends by sharing this link (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You should click on the 'Invite Now' button. A dialog box will appear with your invitation link. You can share this link with the friends you want to invite.

Here are the rules for the successful invitation and obtaining the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The invite will only be considered successful if the player's friend has completed the entire sign-up process through their invitation link.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the rewards will be sent to the player's backpack when they tap on the redeem button on the Free Fire Max rewards redemption page after the game’s release.

