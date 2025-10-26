How to watch Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals

October 31 marks the beginning of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals. A total of 18 teams have made it to this grand event. Garena will host this tournament in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The event will take place from October 31 to November 15, 2025, and have a total prize pool of $1.15 million.The Battle Royale mode contest of the FFWS Global Finals will be hosted in two phases: Knockout and Grand Finals. The Knockout Stage will be organised across two weeks from October 31 to November 9. After the completion of Week 1, the top eight teams will secure their spot in the Clash Squad mode competition, which will be played on November 5, 6, and 14.The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will move to the Grand Finals, while the bottom six will be eliminated from the World Series. The 12 teams will fight in the Grad Finals on November 15.When and where to watch FFWS 2025 Global FinalsThe FFWS 2025 Global Finals will be streamed live on the YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports. It will be hosted in many languages, including English and Hindi. The tournament is set to be played in Jakarta, Indonesia. Fans can watch it live from 3:30 pm IST on each match day.Here are the dates for FFWS 2025 Global Finals:BR Knockout Stage Week 1 - October 31 to November 2Clash Squad Swiss Stage - November 5 and 6BR Knockout Stage Week 2 -November 7 to 9Clash Squad Grand Finals - November 14BR Grand Finals - November 15Participating teams in FFWS 2025 Global Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the participating teams in FFWS 2025 Global Finals:Evos DivineTeam FalconsHeavyRRQ KazuBuriram UnitedAll Gamers GlobalGOWP EsportsWAGTeam SolidE1 SportsFluxoRainbow7Nova LegionRed HawksRed CliffHotshot EsportsClear Vision EsportsThe Battle Royale contest of the event features a humongous prize pool of $1 million. The winner will be awarded $300,000, while the runner-up will take home a cash prize of $150,000. The fourth and fifth-placed teams will receive $60,000 and $55,000. Each participating team will get prize money based on its performance.The Clash Squad mode boasts $150,000 in prize pool. The winning team will get $45,000. The second and third best performers will receive $25,000 and $20,000. The fourth ranked team will earn $15,000. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will receive $10,000 each.