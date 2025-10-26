  • home icon
  How to watch Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals

How to watch Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals

By Gametube
Published Oct 26, 2025 04:41 GMT
FFWS 2025 Global Finals begins on October 31 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
FFWS 2025 Global Finals begins on October 31 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)

October 31 marks the beginning of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals. A total of 18 teams have made it to this grand event. Garena will host this tournament in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The event will take place from October 31 to November 15, 2025, and have a total prize pool of $1.15 million.

The Battle Royale mode contest of the FFWS Global Finals will be hosted in two phases: Knockout and Grand Finals. The Knockout Stage will be organised across two weeks from October 31 to November 9. After the completion of Week 1, the top eight teams will secure their spot in the Clash Squad mode competition, which will be played on November 5, 6, and 14.

The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will move to the Grand Finals, while the bottom six will be eliminated from the World Series. The 12 teams will fight in the Grad Finals on November 15.

When and where to watch FFWS 2025 Global Finals

The FFWS 2025 Global Finals will be streamed live on the YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports. It will be hosted in many languages, including English and Hindi. The tournament is set to be played in Jakarta, Indonesia. Fans can watch it live from 3:30 pm IST on each match day.

Here are the dates for FFWS 2025 Global Finals:

  • BR Knockout Stage Week 1 - October 31 to November 2
  • Clash Squad Swiss Stage - November 5 and 6
  • BR Knockout Stage Week 2 -November 7 to 9
  • Clash Squad Grand Finals - November 14
  • BR Grand Finals - November 15
Participating teams in FFWS 2025 Global Finals

Here's a look at the participating teams in FFWS 2025 Global Finals:

  1. Evos Divine
  2. Team Falcons
  3. Heavy
  4. RRQ Kazu
  5. Buriram United
  6. All Gamers Global
  7. GOW
  8. P Esports
  9. WAG
  10. Team Solid
  11. E1 Sports
  12. Fluxo
  13. Rainbow7
  14. Nova Legion
  15. Red Hawks
  16. Red Cliff
  17. Hotshot Esports
  18. Clear Vision Esports

The Battle Royale contest of the event features a humongous prize pool of $1 million. The winner will be awarded $300,000, while the runner-up will take home a cash prize of $150,000. The fourth and fifth-placed teams will receive $60,000 and $55,000. Each participating team will get prize money based on its performance.

The Clash Squad mode boasts $150,000 in prize pool. The winning team will get $45,000. The second and third best performers will receive $25,000 and $20,000. The fourth ranked team will earn $15,000. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will receive $10,000 each.

Gametube

