“I could end up doing a face reveal before the end of 2023”: Free Fire star Total Gaming on his long-awaited face reveal during Dynamo’s podcast

The most recent installment of the widely acclaimed podcast “Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming” featured the renowned Free Fire YouTuber Total Gaming, also known as Ajjubhai. In the episode, the leading figures from two of the most well-received games among the Indian audience, BGMI and Free Fire, engaged in a discussion on various topics.

During the podcast, one of the primary topics of discussion was the much-anticipated face reveal of Total Gaming. Despite amassing a substantial following, the content creator has yet to show his face to fans. The following is what he stated regarding the matter:

“When I first ventured into gaming, my primary objective was to find a friend with whom I could play. Reflecting on the topic of revealing my face, I am reminded of my original goal of merely seeking companionship through gaming and creating content. Even though I was able to build an audience whom I have entertained since my aim was never to attain fame, this is the main reason for my reluctance to reveal my face.”

He also went on to say that he is considering doing a face reveal this year:

“In the past, I have stated that I might consider doing a face reveal in either 2023 or 2025. Accordingly, ever since January 1 2023, there has been a persistent demand from my fans for a face reveal. As I have not previously encountered such pressure, I could end up doing a face reveal before the end of 2023.”

“I learned about the ban the day after it occurred”: Total Gaming’s reaction to Free Fire ban

Reaction to the ban (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ban on the well-known battle royale title in February 2022 caused a significant impact on its vast community. When asked by Dynamo about the reaction to Free Fire’s ban, Total Gaming responded by saying:

“I learned about the ban the day after it occurred through a message from a friend. Upon hearing the news, I couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.”

Additionally, Ajjubhai stated the following about the situation regarding Free Fire's potential unban:

“Whenever people inquire about the possibility of Free Fire being unbanned, I find it just as amusing as the ban and respond with laughter.”

Fans can access the latest episode of the podcast featuring the two content creators on Spotify. By listening to the same, fans can gain a comprehensive knowledge of the conversation between Total Gaming and Dynamo Gaming.

Disclaimer: The quotes utilized in the article were translated from Hindi to English. There may be some inaccuracies due to the translation.

