Latest Free Fire India redeem code for MAX version: Get rare rewards today

Garena has published a new Free Fire MAX redeem code for the Indian server. Since this code is currently functional, gamers should take advantage of it as soon as possible by redeeming it on the Rewards Redemption Site and collecting the rewards.

Redeem codes have always held significant value in regular and enhanced versions as they have provided players with access to many freebies. Although the codes provide vouchers and crates on most occasions, these can also include other exclusive rewards like diamonds, outfits, emotes, etc.

Free Fire India redeem code for MAX version

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: HAYATOAVU76V

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

While some players may think this reward is insignificant, this is not the case. Gamers can use it to make a spin in the Diamond Royale that would otherwise cost users 60 diamonds. Subsequently, they stand to get a chance to get the Soulless Executioner Bundle, now available in this particular Luck Royale.

Users from other servers can find codes for other regions here.

Note: This code is limited to the Indian server. Hence, gamers from any other region should refrain from utilizing it due to this error.

Steps to collecting the rewards through Free Fire MAX India server code

Players may follow the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers must visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Next, they must sign in on the website through one of the many options listed on the webpage to use the code.

Paste HAYATOAVU76V (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After successfully logging in, players can manually enter or paste the following Free Fire MAX redeem code: HAYATOAVU76V.

Step 4: Click on the confirm button to redeem the rewards. Press OK when a dialog box appears.

Step 5: The Diamond Royale Voucher will be sent to their mailbox within 24 hours of the successful redemption.

Suppose users get an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed. In that case, it likely means that players were late in using the code, and it has already expired. If they have missed a particular reward, all they can do is wait for the release of new ones.

Users should take advantage of it since it is simple to use and does not require more than a few minutes of their time to reap the benefits.

Edited by Shaheen Banu