Mythpat challenges Total Gaming to Free Fire match for face reveal, vows to delete channel if he loses

Mithilesh "Mythpat" Patankar recently challenged Total Gaming to a Free Fire match with a significant stake on the line. For those unfamiliar, they are two of India's most popular and fastest-rising content creators on YouTube.

While Mythpat's primary focus is on Minecraft and GTA 5, viewers may frequently see him enjoying other games such as COD Mobile, Happy Wheels, and more. Ajjubhai, on the other hand, is a household name in the community, and he can frequently be spotted playing Minecraft and GTA besides the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should avoid installing or accessing the game. They can play the MAX version since it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

Mythpat challenges Total Gaming to Free Fire match

mythpat @mythpat @total_gaming093 i challenge you for a freefire match and if you LOSE you FACE REVEAL @total_gaming093 i challenge you for a freefire match and if you LOSE you FACE REVEAL

Mythpat put up a tweet on 20 March challenging Total Gaming to a battle within Free Fire, with the caveat that the latter must reveal his face if he loses. This becomes important given that the latter, despite being the most famous content creator for the game, has not yet unveiled his face or full name.

Shortly after, Total Gaming accepted the challenge and inquired about the match's day and time. As of this writing, no information has been released about the format or number of games.

Later, when Neon Man, another YouTuber, enquired about the stake from Mythpat's side, the latter responded that he would delete his channel if he lost the match. The outcome of this challenge, even if it looks to be nothing more than Twitter banter, will be fascinating to watch and see who finally comes out on top.

About Total Gaming and Mythpat

Ajay (Ajjubhai), i.e., Total Gaming, is the most prominent and most-subscribed Free Fire YouTuber worldwide. He has accumulated enormous numbers and boasts 31.6 million subscribers.

In contrast, Mithilesh Patankar, aka Mythpat, is a gaming content creator well-known for his humorous and entertaining commentary. His subscriber count has increased in recent years and stands at 11.4 million with 2.327 billion views.

