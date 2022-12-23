New Free Fire MAX playtime event featuring free pan skin starts on Indian server

Free Fire MAX allows players to customize their guns, grenades, and other items with a wide variety of one-of-a-kind skins. Individuals can obtain the skins by spending diamonds in the in-game store, Luck Royales, and more.

Developers also provide free skins to the community from time to time. With the ongoing Winterlands celebration, one of the newly launched events - “Play & Win a Pan” - offers gamers the chance to get a free Pan skin.

Individuals must play the game for a particular duration to complete the event's requirements. Further details on the event and how to claim the rewards are in the section below.

Garena provides free Subzero Fryer Pan skin in Free Fire MAX

The event will last only for three days, so users must quickly complete the tasks (Image via Garena)

Garena has consistently been updating the game with new events. The “Play & Win a Pan” event commenced in Free Fire MAX today and will be accessible to players until 26 December.

As the event's name suggests, individuals will have to play the game for a specific duration to get the particular skin. The exact requirements to achieve are as follows:

Play the game for 50 minutes: 1x Incubator Voucher (Expiry: 31 January 2023)

Play the game for 100 minutes: Subzero Fryer Pan skin (Expiry: 31 January 2023)

These requirements aren’t that hard to achieve, and users can complete them within a day. On top of this, since Garena hasn't specified any particular game mode, gamers can play the preferred one.

Steps to claim free Subzero Fryer Pan skin in Free Fire MAX

After the task gets accomplished, follow the steps outlined below to claim the two rewards mentioned above:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX and tapping on the “Calendar” icon.

You will have to tap on the “Winterlands: Subzero” tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the “Winterlands: Subzero” tab and tap on the “Play & Win a Pan” event.

Here is the pan skin gamers can get through the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The two rewards will appear on the screen, and you should finally hit the “Claim” button to receive them within the game.

The Incubator Voucher can be used up by visiting the specific Luck Royale. On the other hand, you may equip the Pan skin through the “Armory” section of Free Fire MAX.

Free Scythe skin

One more event introduced by Garena recently is "Free Scythe" (Image via Garena)

Another event commenced today within the battle royale titled “Free Scythe.” It is related to the Lone Wolf game mode and requires gamers to deal a given amount of damage:

Deal 10000 damage in Lone Wolf: 50x Universal Fragments

Deal 20000 damage in Lone Wolf: Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Deal 40000 damage in Lone Wolf: Scythe – Airspeed Ace

The event will run till 29 December, giving users ample time to complete the missions and get their hands on the exclusive skin. It is an opportunity that players must not miss out on since buying skins like this usually costs a few hundred diamonds in the in-game store.

