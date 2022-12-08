New Free Fire MAX Veteran Invitation event provides exclusive Evil Engineer Bundle

The Veteran Invitation event has been made available in Free Fire MAX today, and the Evil Engineer Bundle, one of the event's rewards, has quickly become a hot commodity in the game's community. The event also features other smaller items like vouchers and gun crates.

Users are required to spend diamonds to make spins and collect rewards. The enormous discounts on the price of spins and the guarantee of a grand prize after a certain number of spins have made this event even more accessible.

This article will reveal information about the new event and bundle in Free Fire MAX.

Evil Engineer Bundle up for grabs in Veteran Invitation in Free Fire MAX

The New Veteran Invitation kicked off today (on December 7, 2022) and is a paid event in which players can spend diamonds to win attractive rewards. The prize pool includes the following items:

Evil Engineer Bundle

2x Diamond Royale Voucher

2x Frozen Platinum Loot Crate

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

100x Universal Fragment

Bounty Token

Spend diamonds to receive one item at random (Image via Garena)

The event follows a similar format to that of the Faded Wheel. Once an item is received, it will not get repeated. On a similar note, the price of making spins also increases gradually. The specifics are as follows:

First spin: 9 diamonds

Second spin: 39 diamonds

Third spin: 99 diamonds

Fourth spin: 149 diamonds

Fifth spin: 199 diamonds

Sixth spin: 699 diamonds

It is important to note that these are only the base prices of the spins. Players will receive an additional discount which will vary across all spins. Thus, the overall cost of acquisition will vary depending on the individual.

Steps to get the Evil Engineer Bundle from the Veteran Invitation event

You can follow the instructions provided in the following section to receive rewards from the newly added Veteran Invitation in Free Fire MAX:

Click the 'Go To' button to access the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX's news tab and click the 'Go To' button under the Veteran Invitation section.

Step 2: Click the spin button to confirm your purchase and draw a reward randomly. After receiving the reward, you will receive a random discount percentage depending on your luck.

Step 3: Continue making spins until you have acquired the outfit.

After acquiring the Evil Engineer Bundle, you can equip it through the vault section in Free Fire MAX. Since users can get huge discounts on spins, the overall cost of obtaining the rewards can be as low as a few hundred diamonds.

This makes the newly added Veteran Invitation event a great opportunity to obtain rewards. Players will also receive multiple vouchers and crates, both of which are extremely valuable.

