New Free Fire redeem code for today (7 June): Claim free Punishers gun skin

Free Fire redeem codes often allow individuals to acquire a premium range of items within the game without spending diamonds. Typically, they include gun boxes and vouchers as prizes, although they can also deliver permanent outfits and even diamonds on particular occasions.

Unlike events that require the completion of a specific objective, these codes may be redeemed in minutes on the official website, even by new users. Given the minimal efforts involved, it would never be advisable to forego the rewards of the redeem codes.

Note: Players in India should avoid playing Free Fire due to government-imposed game restrictions. Instead, they may sign in to their account in the MAX version as it is not on the list of banned applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for 7 June 2022

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: G2WDQTP2SCHB

G2WDQTP2SCHB Rewards: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Due to server restrictions, Free Fire redeem codes cannot be claimed in all regions. If players from outside the European server attempt to use the code given above, they will receive an error message stating the same during the redemption process.

Additionally, gamers will not receive a gun skin directly through this code, and they will have to claim this crate and subsequently open it to acquire one of the following items:

P90 – The Punishers

XM8 – The Punishers

These skins could be permanent or even trial cards for the following duration (7d, 3d, 24h).

Easy step-by-step procedure to get rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Before using the redeem code in the battle royale title, users should see to it that they are not using a guest account. If they have not done so far, they may follow the steps outlined below to acquire the rewards:

Step 1: First, guests can boot up Free Fire, navigate through the settings, and bind their ID to one of the options. Other players can skip to the second step.

Step 2: They can access the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser and sign in to the account through one of the six available options.

Enter G2WDQTP2SCHB and hit the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, gamers can enter G2WDQTP2SCHB in the designated text field and hit the confirm button just below it to redeem it. A pop-up box informing them about the rewards will be displayed, and users can click the OK button.

The developers will send the item to their account within 24 hours.

Step 4: Individuals can open the game and access the mailbox to get the gun crate.

It is essential to note that the Free Fire MAX redeem code is working now, and once it expires, readers will receive an error. They cannot get the rewards due to the same.

