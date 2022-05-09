New Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (9 May): How to get P90 – The Punishers

When it comes to Free Fire, gun skins are quite valuable because of the various attributes it adds to the firearm. As a result, possessing a superior skin might assist players in winning duels, and owing to this competitive advantage, they come with a hefty price tag.

Fortunately for players, the rewards for redeem codes and events often include gun crates, which gamers may open to obtain a gun skin. Garena recently released a new redeem code for the European server providing a gun crate.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX, which is not banned.

Free Fire redeem code for today (9 May): Get free gun skin

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: XTZB89PPY7HC

Rewards: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

It does not provide gun skins directly, and they will have to open a gun crate to receive one.

Note: All Free Fire redeem codes have limited validity and server restrictions. The code given above is for players on the European server only. When attempting to claim these rewards, all those from outside the region will face an error stating that this code cannot be used on their server.

Gamers can open the gun crate to receive one of the following gun skins for free:

P90 – The Punishers

XM8 – The Punishers

These skins can be permanent, or users may even receive a trial card depending on their luck.

Steps to get the rewards

Gamers may acquire the rewards through this redeem code without any error by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Users should visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site on their device. They may also use this link to access the given webpage directly.

Step 2: Players will be required to sign in to their account using the option linked to their ID.

Sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

All those with guest accounts are not eligible to get the rewards and must first bind their ID to acquire them. They can access the settings and bind it from the general tab.

Step 3: Subsequently, players must enter the code XTZB89PPY7HC in the text field and then hit the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog box informing users of the name of the rewards will appear, where they must click OK.

In case of an error due to invalid code or server limitations, they will not be able to redeem the rewards. Gamers must then wait for a new set of codes to be released.

Step 5: Individuals can finally collect the rewards from the mailbox and open the crate from the vault to receive the gun skin.

The redeem code is working at the moment for European players, and consequently, eligible gamers should swiftly access the Rewards Redemption Site and collect the rewards.

Edited by Atul S