New Garena Free Fire rewards redeem code to get free Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate today

Some items such as gun skins, characters, and pets in Free Fire offer users a competitive edge, enhancing the chances to triumph. Due to the high cost of diamonds, users look for ways to get them for free or at a reduced cost.

Free Fire redeem codes often come to the rescue of players that do not possess enough in-game currency. These are essentially 12 characters in length and work only for a short period and therefore must be used quickly.

Free Fire redeem code for today (29 August 2021)

The reward of the new Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: SJ2VRWXTA2HG

Rewards: Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

The code mentioned above was tested at the time of writing and is working. Players must use it as soon as possible.

Note: The redeem code is only for the SAC, US, and NA regions and will only work for users who have an account on these servers. Players from elsewhere will encounter an error reading on their screens stating that the redeem code isn’t available for their region.

Redemption process

Users can follow the procedures outlined below to use the redeem code and claim the rewards:

Step 1: To begin with, they should visit the Rewards Redemption Site on their respective browser. Alternatively, clicking on this URL will take them directly to the website.

Step 2: Once players are on the page, they must log in through the platform to link their Free Fire account.

Log in on the Rewards Redemption Site using the respective platform (Image via Free Fire)

Guest account users would first have to bind their accounts to become eligible to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 3: As the next step, gamers would have to paste the redeem code mentioned above into the text box and tap on the “Confirm” option.

Input the code mentioned above and then tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: If the redemption process was successful, a dialog box on their screens would state the same. Users would then have to click on the “OK” button.

Rewards for the redeem code are generally sent immediately into users' Free Fire accounts. However, the process can take up to 24 hours. Subsequently, players can collect their respective items from the in-game mail section.

