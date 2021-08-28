Step-by-step guide to get free Monster Truck skin in Free Fire Anniversary event

With the commencement of the Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations, the game’s creators have introduced a range of new events. This started earlier this month and has kept the participants riveted.

Today is the peak day of the anniversary campaign, and users will receive loads of freebies, including a free character and Magic Cube Fragments. Besides this, a set of new events have also started today, one of which provides a monster truck skin for free.

Obtaining free Monster Truck skin in Free Fire

One of the freshly launched Booyah for Truck Skin events offers the Monster Truck - Thrash Metallic as a prize. Players must complete in-game challenges, i.e., earn a certain number of Booyahs, to get rewards.

The event commenced today, 28 August, and will continue till 5 September 2021. The rewards available are:

Booyah 5 times to get 2x Pet Rumble Room Card (1 Match)

Booyah 10 times to get Monster Truck - Thrash Metallic

Booyah 20 times to get 2x Pet Rumble Room Card (1 Match)

Thus, gamers have enough time on their hands to attain all the rewards. They must note that getting Booyahs in Clash Squad can be easier and less time-consuming.

Steps to claim the rewards from the event section

You must tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the lobby (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Users need to open Free Fire on their mobile phones. Next, they can click on the “Calendar” icon to access the various events running in the game.

Step 2: They must tap on the “4th-anniversary” section and scroll down to find the “Booyah For Truck Skin” tab.

On getting a certain number of Booyahs, players will be receiving the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players should finally click on the “Claim” button present beside the respective reward to obtain them.

