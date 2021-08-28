How to free Thiva character in Garena Free Fire today

Free Fire has teamed up with the world-famous DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to celebrate the game's fourth anniversary. In past collaborations with well-known individuals, a character based on the celebrity was introduced. This time, the developers have also added the Dimitri and Thiva characters to the game.

Garena has announced that the latter will be given for free to the players on 28 August, i.e., today. Here is how they can get Thiva for free.

Obtaining free Thiva character in Free Fire

Thiva can be obtained by merely logging in on 28 August (Image via Free Fire)

The Thiva character is the login reward on 28 August 2021, i.e., today, the peak day of the Free Fire 4th Anniversary. It is essential to point out that users can only get the character today for free.

They should not miss out on this wonderful opportunity since all they have to do is sign in and claim Thiva. Players will have to claim him from the event interface manually, and the procedure is listed below:

Step 1: You can open Free Fire and then open the Free Fire 4th Anniversary interface by clicking on the icon on the lobby screen.

You need to tap on the “Login Reward” section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the event interface has opened, you need to tap on the “Login Reward” section.

You have to click the claim button to get the character (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can tap on the claim button to receive a permanent Thiva character for free.

You can equip the character or its skill (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can tap on the equip button to use the character directly.

Thiva in Free Fire

Thiva has a passive ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is one of the most recent inclusions to the wide cast of characters available in the game. He boasts a passive ability called Vital Vibes that helps users with an increased rescue speed of 5%. Alongside this, with a successful rescue, they will also recover 15 health points in 5 seconds.

Thiva’s ability considerably increases with the level (Image via Free Fire)

The ability is considerably buffed as the level gradually rises. At the highest level, the help-up speed increases by 20%, and the HP gained in 5 seconds after successful rescue stands at 40.

