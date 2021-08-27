Free Fire Clash Squad Cup guide: How to get rare emotes, vouchers, and more

Garena has scheduled several events to celebrate Free Fire's fourth anniversary. Most of these have started and have kept the players busy for a few days now. One of the new events – CS Cup Challenge 1.0, is set to commence tomorrow.

In this cup, teams of four players will be categorized into tiers based on their ranks within the game. They must play a total of three games against other teams, with the number of victories determining the players' prizes. Users will have to play all the matches on 28 August 2021, which is also the peak day of the celebrations.

How to participate in the Free Fire Clash Squad cup to earn exclusive rewards

The clash Squad Cup has several rewards for players (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to register their squad or join one to participate in the Free Fire Clash Squad cup to earn the rewards. Since the event commences on 28 August 2021, players have a few hours to join.

You can follow the steps given below:

Users need to tap on the Arena icon on right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you need to tap on the Arena icon on the right side of the screen and select Clash Squad cup.

Step 2: Next, you must select the Squad option and then create or join an existing squad.

Prize pool

The prize pool of CS Cup Challenge 1.0 (Image via Free Fire)

There are two sets of reward pools – normal and upgraded, both of which boast multiple rewards.

Normal rewards

Zero wins – 100 Gold and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

100 Gold and 1x Gold Royale Voucher One win – 300 Gold, 10x Universal Fragments, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

300 Gold, 10x Universal Fragments, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher Two wins – 600 Gold, 20x Universal Fragments, 1x Scanner, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher

600 Gold, 20x Universal Fragments, 1x Scanner, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher Three wins (Champions) – 900 Gold, 50x Universal Fragments, 1x Bounty Token, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Upgraded rewards

Zero wins – 1x Bounty Token, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 50x Universal Fragments, and 900 Gold.

1x Bounty Token, 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 50x Universal Fragments, and 900 Gold. One win – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token, 100x Universal Fragments and 2100 Gold

1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token, 100x Universal Fragments and 2100 Gold Two wins – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token and 150x Universal Fragments

1x Weapon Royale Voucher, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Bounty Token and 150x Universal Fragments Three wins (Champions) – Champion Grab emote (30d), Weapon Royale Voucher, 1x Room Card and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher.

The voucher can be purchased for 100 diamonds (Image via Free FIre)

Users need a Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher to get the upgraded rewards. The voucher can be purchased by spending 100 diamonds.

Users can obtain the Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher through this event (Image via Free Fire)

Alternatively, they can obtain it by collecting 15 Anniversary Red Tokens by completing daily missions. It is worth noting that this voucher can only be used before all the games start.

Edited by Siddharth Satish