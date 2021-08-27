Who is Maxim's sister in Free Fire?

The Free Fire 4th anniversary festivities are already underway, with the peak day planned for 28 August 2021, i.e., tomorrow. Players will get Thiva character for free, along with the addition of an exclusive Gold Royale and more

The series of events commenced about a week ago, offering an attractive set of rewards to the players. The Free Fire anniversary quiz began on 20 August 2021 and has a parachute and pin as a reward for answering a specific number of questions. The event is nearing its conclusion, with the end date being 29 August 2021.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answer

The anniversary quiz question for 29 August 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The developers have released the daily question for 27 August 2021. Here is the question along with the correct answer:

Q: Who is Maxim’s sister?

Option 1: Caroline

Option 2: Xayne

Option 3: Misha

Option 4: Kelly

The correct answer for today's question is Misha (Image via Free Fire)

The correct answer for this question is Misha.

Users will receive loadout items for giving the correct answer (Image via Free Fire)

Users can get more chances to answer the question if they get it wrong by completing the daily missions.

Maxim character in Free Fire

Maxim character can be purchased for 8000 gold or 499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Maxim is a competitive eater

Maxim’s ability is called Gluttony. When players equip this character, the passive ability increases the speed of eating and using the medkits by 15%

Gradually, this speed buffs to 40% at the highest level.

Misha character in Free Fire

Misha character can be purchased for 8000 gold or 499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Misha is an extremely talented racer.

Misha also has a passive ability called “Afterburner.” Using this character, the driving speed increases by 5%. While in the vehicle, the character is harder to be targeted at, and damage taken is decreased by 5%.

Upon reaching the max level, the rise in the driving speed becomes 20%. On top of that, the damage taken is reduced by 30%.

