How to pre-register for Garena Free Fire Max on Play Store this month

Several reports and leaks have surfaced in recent days regarding the pre-registration and release of Free Fire Max. All of them have materialized, and the gamers' prolonged wait will finally come to an end. Garena has announced the global release of Free Fire Max.

It will be preceded by a pre-registration period which will be going live very soon. According to the official announcement, pre-registration for the game will commence on the Google Play Store on 29 August 2021 and be available to users worldwide.

Steps to pre-register for Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Free Fire Max on Google Play Store after its commencement on 29 August.

Step 1: Initially, users will need to open the Google Play Store on their devices and search for the Free Fire Max.

Alternatively, they can use this link to redirect themselves.

Step 2: Next, they will have to tap on the 'Pre-register' option.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear with multiple options. They can tap on the 'Install when available' button to download the game automatically when Free Fire Max is made available.

They will be able to toggle this option later as well.

Garena has announced that they will reward players with unique bundles and collections for participating in the pre-registration website event. However, the exact details of the rewards have not yet been announced. They can follow the official handles to stay tuned.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max will include HD maps, improved animations and more (Image via Free Fire Max)

Free Fire Max is a standalone application that provides improved graphics and features while preserving the original gameplay experience. Users will not be required to create a second account to play Free Fire Max; instead, their progress will be synced across the two applications on a real-time basis.

More importantly, the application will support matchmaking with normal users as well. This implies that Free Fire Max and Free Fire players will be able to play together regardless of the version that they are on.

