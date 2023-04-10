Earlier today, on April 10, 2023, the popular esports organization Orangutan Gaming took to their official Instagram handle to announce a massive lay-off. They have released their Free Fire roster along with several prominent content creators. Based on the post, the crowd-favorite organization has released several popular content creators like Ishika "Ishika" Choudhury, Gopal "Hastar" Sarda, Kushal "Kushal" Mahajan, Tanya "Mcqueen" Palta, and Mukti "Mukti" Sujaik.

Furthermore, the organization has let go of their professional Free Fire roster, but has retained the services of Lokesh "Pahadi" Karakoti, Ajay "Jonty" Banga, and Jayesh "Mr Jay" Yadav. As millions of gamers consider Organutan Gaming to be a strong rival to other renowned esports organizations like S8UL and GodLike Esports, they're now wondering if the recent layoff will have a major impact on the growth of the organization.

Orangutan Gaming shares a heartfelt message while releasing content creators and its Free Fire roster

Trying to establish an emotional connection with fans, Orangutan Gaming stated how the announcement would most likely disappoint the community. However, they assured fans that the organization aims to provide quality esports content and contribute to the growth of the gaming culture. As a result, they will be providing opportunities to new content creators as well as talented esports players to showcase their skills to a global audience in the forthcoming future.

Orangutan's post reads:

"We understand that this news may be disappointing to some of you, but we want to assure you that we remain fully committed to delivering high-quality esports content and providing opportunities for Talented Athletes and Content Creators to showcase their skills on a global stage."

The post went on to highlight how Orangutan Gaming's team is relentlessly working to create more opportunities and partnerships as they plan to make a stronger comeback. The social media post continued:

"Our team is already working tirelessly behind the scenes to explore new opportunities and partnerships, and we are confident that we will emerge from this stronger and better equipped to serve our fans."

Ending the post, the organization thanked its fans for their continuous support and assured them of exciting news and updates in the near future. As of now, the organization is yet to state an official reason for this decision, leaving numerous fans in shock.

With BGMI unban rumors spreading like wildfire in the Indian gaming community, Orangutan Gaming has kept the services of their BGMI esports roster intact. This might be an indirect hint that the game is finally on its way back to the Indian market.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes