Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025: All 18 invited teams, dates, and how to watch 

The Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 is all set to kick off on March 11, 2025. Skyesports has announced the names of the 18 teams who will take part in this tournament. A total prize pool of ₹15 lakh is up for grabs in this contest. Many renowned players like Pahadi Gamer, TSG Legend, Vasiyo, and others will compete for the title.

This Free Fire event will take place from March 11 - 16, 2025. These 18 directly invited teams will play in the Knockout Stage from March 11 to 13. The best 12 teams from this initial stage will then compete in the next two stages, while the remaining six teams will be knocked out of the Pro League 2025.

On March 15, 2025, the top 12 clubs will fight in the Point Rush stage to earn their headstart points. These teams will then once again collide against each other in the Grand Finals for the title. The Finals are scheduled for March 16.

Participating teams in Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

Team Elite TSG Army Vasiyo Army Jonty Gaming Total Gaming Desi Army Assassin Army Esports Badge99 Desi RNX PVS Gaming Non Stop Gaming Boss Army Black Flag Army HTG Esports Kar98 Army Team PN Rose Shadow Shooter Bin Zaid Gaming

How to watch

The Pro League will be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of Skyesports and Free Fire India Officials from 5 pm IST onwards. The Knockout and Point Rush stages will feature six matches each day. While the Finals will have a maximum of eight matches.

Point system

A 12-point scoring system will be applied in this tournament. The winning team of each game will get 12 placement points, while the second and third placed teams will receive nine and eight points respectively. Each elimination will award one point. Here is the placement points distribution for each match:

1st place: 12 points

2nd place: 9 points

3rd place: 8 points

4th place: 7 points

5th place: 6 points

6th place: 5 points

7th place: 4 points

8th place: 3 points

9th place: 2 points

10th place: 1 point

11th place: 0 points

12th place: 0 points

Many popular teams like Total Gaming, Desi Army, Team Elite, Jonty Gaming will be seen fighting in this tournament. Skyesports is hosting a Free Fire event after a long time. Many of these participating teams have played only a few tournaments in the past two years. They will aim to perform well in this Pro League 2025.

