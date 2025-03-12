Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Knockout Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Knockout was concluded on March 11. Group A and B competed against each other across six matches on the opening day, with TSG Army emerging as the top performer with 127 points and 82 eliminations. The squad won one game and delivered a string of outstanding performances. Star players Legend and Sidak amassed 24 and 26 kills respectively.

Assassins Army Esports finished second on the scoreboard with 84 points. The team secured two Booyahs in six matches and won the third and fourth game. Key players Prince and Daafiqq claimed 16 and 15 kills respectively.

The Pro League 2025 features 18 invited teams fighting for a total prize pool of ₹15 lakh. They will play 12 matches in the Knockouts, with the 12 best teams moving to the next stage. Meanwhile, the bottom six will be knocked out.

Day 1 results of Free Fire Pro League 2025 India

TSG Army - 127 points Assassins Army Esports - 84 points Team PN Rose - 76 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 70 points Vasiyo Esports - 67 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 60 points Jonty Gaming - 59 points Total Gaming Esports - 53 points Kar98 Army - 52 points Nonstop Gaming - 45 points Boss Army - 43 points Desi Army - 34 points

Team PN Nose finished third with 76 points and one Booyah. The squad clinched the second encounter of the day. Further down, HTG Esports secured fourth place with 70 points and 40 eliminations.

Thanks to a series of consistent performances, Team Vasiyo finished fifth with 67 points. Bin Zaid Gaming moved up to sixth with 60 points after grabbing a win in the last game.

Jonty Gaming stood seventh with 59 points, including 32 eliminations. Popular Free Fire team Total Gaming suffered an average start and settled for eighth with 53 points. K98 Gaming remained inconsistent on the opening day and ranked ninth with 43 points and one Booyah. Key player Badal picked up 10 eliminations in six matches.

Nonstop Gaming sat tenth in the table with 45 points. Boss Army finished 11th with 43 points, including 27 kills. Desi Army couldn't overcome its poor start to the Free Fire Pro League and finished bottom of the standings with 34 points and 19 kills.

