Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

Reverse Red emerged champions of the Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 held in São Paulo, Brazil. The Thai organization accumulated 221 points, including 127 points kills. The lineup performed remarkably from the start, conquering four Booyahs in the process. ESL awarded them a cash prize of $60,000. Featuring 12 teams, the competition took place on April 13 and 14.

Fluxo from Brazil were second with 166 points, managing 86 kills. The fan-favorite side maintained consistency on both days, securing the second prize of $30,000. The top two performers have been awarded a spot in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024.

Indonesia’s RRQ Kazu earned third place with 152 points and two Booyahs. The side fell 14 points short of qualifying for the World Cup. However, they showcased mesmerizing skills and walked home with a cash prize of $22,000 in the Masters.

Prize pool distribution of Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil

There was a total prize pool of $200,000 distributed among the 12 participating teams:

Reverse Red - $60,000 Fluxo - $30,000 RRQ Kazu - $22,000 LOUD - $17,000 JV Esports - $14,000 CGGG - $12,000 Team Solid - $10,000 Indostars - $9,000 Buriram United Esports - $8,000 Miners.gg - $7,000 Alfa 34 - $6,000 INTZ - $5,000

LOUD from Brazil seized the fourth position with 149 points. Their player Cauan7 was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Masters with 47 kills, 33 assists, and 27,602 damages. The star lineup received $17,000 in prize money.

JV Esports and CGGG scored 145 and 125 points, respectively. Both the Thai clubs performed modestly in the Free Fire Mobile Masters. Team Solid from Brazil came in seventh in the overall rankings with 115 points. Indostars ended eighth with 111 points, including 55 eliminations.

Thai Club Buriram United Esports, a top-tier Free Fire lineup, faltered in the Masters, ranking ninth with 110 points. The squad had a horrible start to their campaign, scoring only 14 points in the first four matches. They improved on Day 2 and jumped from 12th to ninth spot in the overall leaderboard.

Miners.gg, the SPS LATAM winners, had a disappointing run during the event, as the Brazilian team finished 10th with 86 points. Alfa 34 and INTZ also struggled, concluding their campaign in 11th and 12th positions with 86 and 70 points, respectively.

