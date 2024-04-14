Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first day of the Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil has concluded. Reverse Red from Thailand emerged as the top-performing side after four matches, amassing 91 points with the help of two Booyahs and 56 kills. Crowd favorites Fluxo ranked second with 77 points and one Booyah. The Brazilian organization recently recruited the ex-Magic Squad’s roster, the FFWS 2023 winners.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia earned the third spot with 58 points, including 22 eliminations. The side also clinched one Booyah in their four games. LOUD from Brazil were fourth with 55 points and 38 kills, while JV Esports placed behind them with 52 points. CGGG and Miners.gg have 58 points each.

Brazilian side Team Solid had a slow start, scoring 31 points on Day 1. Alfa 34 and Indostars earned 21 and 18 points respectively. INTZ took only 15 points, while Buriram United Esports, a top-tier Thai squad, had a disastrous start, collecting only 14 points.

Day 1 overall points table of Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters

Reverse Red - 91 points Fluxo - 77 points RRQ Kazu - 58 points LOUD - 55 points JV Esports - 52 points CGGG - 38 points Miners.gg - 38 points Team Solid - 31 points Alfa 34 - 21 points Indostars - 18 points INTZ - 15 points Buriram United Esports - 14 points

Match 1 - Bermuda

Fluxo pulled off a 28-point Booyah in the first encounter of the Free Fire Masters. Their player Giuh was remarkable with six kills. RRQ Kazu also did well, claiming 20 points, including 11 kills. CGGG and LOUD collected 19 and 12 points, respectively. Buriram and INTZ were unable to win a single point in the opener.

Match 2 - Nova Tera

Reverse Red conquered a massive 34-point Booyah in the second round. JV Esports and Fluxo earned 18 points each. Miners.gg accumulated 13 crucial points, while LOUD and Alfa gained 11 and 9 points, respectively. Free Fire star Protetae from JV Esports picked up eight kills alone.

Match 3 - Purgatory

RRQ Kazu were impressive in the third battle, securing a 21-point victory. Reverse Red took an aggressive approach and achieved 23 points, including 15 kills. Their athlete Xpozy clinched five eliminations. LOUD claimed 16 points to their name, while Fluxo and Miners.gg bagged 13 points each.

Match 4 - Alpine

Reverse Red continued their dominance in the fourth and last game of the day, sealing their second Booyah with 32 points. Their Free Fire pro Diamond acquired six kills to his name. Fluxo managed 18 points, 10 of which were accumulated from eliminations. Meanwhile, RRQ Kazu secured 11 points.

