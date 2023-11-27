Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Grand Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 came to a close, with Magic Squad becoming the undisputed world champions of the year. It was the second international title for Brazil after the 2019 edition, which was won by Corinthians. The 12 finalists contested across six matches in the Grand Finals on November 26 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Magic Squad took home the coveted FFWS trophy and a cash prize of $300,000. The Brazilian lineup amassed a total of 112 points after emerging victorious in the three games of the Finale. The club leapfrogged the defending champions' lineup, who played under the Buriram United banner this season.

Prize pool distribution for FFWS 2023

Garena, the publisher of the game, distributed $1 million in prize money to the 18 participating teams. The bottom six teams of the event were eliminated during the Knockout Stage, and they were rewarded $18,000 each. As for the rest, here's the detailed prize distribution:

Magic Squad - $300,000 Buriram United Esports - $150,000 CGGG - $65,000 RRQ Kazu - $60,000 WAG - $55,000 EXP Esports - $50,000 LOUD - $45,000 POCO Star - $40,000 Thorrad - $35,000 Expand - $30,000 GOW - $27,000 P Esports - $25,000 Hotshot Esports - $18,000 MIBR - $18,000 All Glory Gaming - $18,000 Osaka - $18,000 Furious Gaming - $18,000 WASK - $18,000

Buriram United Esports, unfortunately, fell short of capturing the crown and ended their campaign as the runners-up with 95 points. The renowned Thai organization recruited the former Evos Esports lineup that conquered the FFWS 2021 and 2022 editions.

Another Thai brigade, CGGG, secured a podium with 89 points despite not having any Booyahs. The crew was consistent throughout all the three stages of the World Series.

Indonesia's RRQ Kazu and Vietnam's WAG managed to hold fourth and fifth positions with 72 and 70 points, respectively. Both organizations stumbled in a few encounters but successfully gained a spot in the top five.

EXP Esports from Thailand struggled in the Grand Finals and came sixth with 68 points. The roster was the star performer in the Knockout Stage. Their athlete, DEW, was awarded the FFWS MVP title for his spectacular performances throughout the competition. He took 110 eliminations and 94420 damage in the World Series 2023.

Three popular teams, LOUD, Poco, and Thorrad, had modest performances in the Grand Finals of the FFWS 2023, securing the seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively.

