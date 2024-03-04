Free Fire World Series 2024 Thailand Spring: Winners, overall standings, qualified teams for FFWS SEA 

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 Thailand Spring concluded on March 3, with Buriram United Esports emerging as champions. The superstar team posted 211 points on the leaderboard in their 12 matches of the Grand Finals. They secured two Booyahs and 125 eliminations in this process.

CGG Esports missed the trophy by only four points. The experienced squad scored 207 points with the help of 125 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners. They showcased improved performance in their last six matches, sealing a podium.

Attack All Around registered third position with 176 points, including 104 kills. The side kicked off the Grand Finals with a commendable Booyah in the first match. The squad was in the top rank after Day 1 but faltered on the final day.

Overall points table of FFWS 2024 Thailand Spring Finals

The Finals were held on March 2 and 3 and featured 12 matches. Here's the scoreboard;

Buriram United Esports - 211 points CGGG - 207 points Attack All Around - 176 points EXP Esports - 156 points Reverse Red - 156 points JV Esport - 142 points JAS Academy - 108 points Memorial Gamer - 98 points Top Star E-Sport - 96 points Core Memory Esports - 96 points SAAB - 74 points Avida - 51 points

EXP Esports, a well-known club, came fourth with 156 points. They began the Finals on a strong note but stumbled poorly on the second day. The team was also second-best after Buriram United in the Knockout Stage of the tournament.

JV Esports and JAS Academy managed sixth and seventh with 142 and 122 points, respectively. Memorial Gamer and Top Star Esport had an average run in the FFWS. SAAB and Avida were the two bottom squads, with 74 and 51 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for FFWS 2024 SEA Spring

Buriram United Esports, CGGG, and EXP have been directly invited to the Free Fire World Series SEA Spring, while Attack All Around and Reverse Red from this Indonesian qualifier have seized their spots there.

The FFWS SEA is set to commence on March 22, where 18 Southeast Asian teams will clash for a prize pool of $300K and the eight slots in the Free Fire World Cup 2024. The prestigious event will be crucial for all participating clubs.

