Starting and ending time for Free Fire OB36 update maintenance revealed (MAX version)

The OB36 update is finally being rolled out, scheduled to hit Free Fire and its MAX variant's servers at varying times in different servers today. While the latest update isn't as large as the previous OB35 (5th Anniversary) version, players can still expect Garena to follow the trends set by previous iterations.

Like previous versions of Open Beta updates, OB36 will be released during a maintenance break that is expected to last a few hours. Based on the OB36 schedule for the Indian region, the servers are expected to go offline for a maintenance break at around 9:30 am (GMT + 5:30) and will be online after about eight hours.

Readers can find out about the maintenance schedule, update availability, and more in the following section.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB36: Servers have gone offline for almost eight hours as per the maintenance schedule

Maintenance schedule (Image via Garena)

Due to the rollout of the September 2022 patch update, the games' servers are currently offline, with many players receiving the 'Update' button in the Google Play Store. The maintenance break begins at 9:30 am (GMT + 5:30) and will conclude at around 5:10 pm (GMT + 5:30). Any users who haven't received the 'Update' option yet are expected to see the same before the maintenance break's conclusion.

Many users are yet to receive the update button in the Play Store (Image via Garena)

As of writing this article, only a small section of fans have received the update option on their smartphones/tablets. Therefore, users who have not received any updates on their smartphones should remain patient and keep refreshing the Free Fire MAX page in the Play Store.

What will be the highlights of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update?

Each update has features and highlights that Garena teases in the Advance Server as well as on social media before the final version arrives in the Play Store and App Store. The OB36 update maintained this trend, with the following additions and features being showcased before the update:

Tatsuya: A new character with an Active ability named Rebel Rush, which developers also teased in the Advance Server.

A new character with an Active ability named Rebel Rush, which developers also teased in the Advance Server. NeXTerra as the latest option for the Clash Squad game mode.

Social Island: A new area to explore in Free Fire, where players can interact with others.

A new area to explore in Free Fire, where players can interact with others. The new gun skin system in the game turns the temporary weapon cosmetics permanent.

Treatment Laser: Potentially a new variant for Treatment Sniper and Treatment Pistol.

Potentially a new variant for Treatment Sniper and Treatment Pistol. Gloo Melter Grenade: A new kind of grenade with corrosive characteristics to damage gloo walls and enemies.

Besides the features mentioned here, players should prepare themselves for many other additions and optimizations revealed via the OB36 early patch notes.

