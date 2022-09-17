Free Fire OB36 update early patch notes: New Treatment Laser Gun, Team-Up Bonus, and more

Garena has strongly delivered consistent and high-quality updates in Free Fire, which have been pillars of the game's success in the competitive mobile gaming space. With the existing OB35 version ending soon, players will have their eyes set on the upcoming OB36 update, which will bring in some game-changing features.

The developers will deploy the update on 20 September 2022, but the patch notes have not yet been published. However, the developers have uploaded many previews and uploaded the most recent episode of The Kelly Show, presenting players with a clear picture of the content planned in the patch.

Free Fire OB36 update early patch notes

Garena published the latest iteration of their animated talk show, titled Kelly Show S03 E05: Birthday Girl on their YouTube channel. It has provided a detailed overview of the following features:

Clash Squad mode on Nexterra map

After Free Fire OB36 update, Nexterra map will be available for CS mode (Image via Garena)

The Nexterra map is the most recent map to be introduced to Free Fire with sophisticated mechanisms, including the Anti-Gravity zone and Magic Portals in particular areas. It was added with the previous OB35 update, and in the upcoming OB36 version, the map will also become available for the intense 4 vs. 4 Clash Squad game mode.

Weapon upgrade in Clash Squad store

Players will have option to upgrade the guns (Image via Garena)

Clash Squad differs from the standard BR mode, in which players must utilize the cash they get after each round to purchase weapons from the store.

To bring additional diversity and depth to the gameplay, the developers will introduce a new feature to the shop that allows players to upgrade their weapons, similar to what it is in the case of armor.

Season 15 rewards

The Golden XM8 skin (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 15 will kick off on patch day, i.e., 21 September 2022. As always, the developers have set a reward for the golden gun skin for players reaching Gold 3 i.e., The Golden XM8.

New Weapons

Treatment Laser Gun in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Garena will add new weapons with the Free Fire OB36 update release, including the Treatment Laser Gun and the Gloo Melter Grenade.

Similar to other treatment weapons in the battle royale game, the former will offer an opportunity to heal the allies besides inflicting damage on the opponents. The second addition will allow individuals to counter Gloo Walls more effectively.

Weapon Adjustment

Multiple weapons will be adjusted (Image via Garena)

The developers make tweaks to preserve the balance of firearms with each update. The stats of the following guns will be adjusted in the upcoming OB36 update:

VSS III (Nerf)

VSS II (Nerf)

PARAFAL (Buff)

Plasma gun (Buff)

The exact details of the changes will only be available after the release of the patch notes.

Unlock permanent weapon skins

With the new lifetime system gamers can get permanent gun skin (Image via Garena)

Gun skins play an essential role in Free Fire, as their unique attributes allow players to easily defeat their opponents. However, most of the time, individuals merely obtain trial skins that expire after a few days, leaving them thoroughly dejected.

Garena will deploy a new lifetime system in the patch to allow players to possess gun skins permanently. With each day of the weapon skin's validity, the player will gain 1% of the lifetime progress. When this progress reaches 100%, they will permanently possess the skin.

Battle Royale Change (Revival Points)

A few changes have been made to revival points (Image via Garena)

After the OB36 patch, players will be revived at predetermined locations marked on the map at the beginning of each match. This will enable them to formulate a game plan before the start of the match. These revival points also have unique pillars next to them, which will provide cover and feature luminous indicators, making it easier to track the revival process.

Team-Up Bonus

Individuals can exchange friendship tokens for exciting rewards (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire OB36 update will also include a new Team-Up bonus for players that will allow them to obtain additional character fragments, Link progress, and even friendship tokens that can be exchanged for exciting rewards.

Free Craftland room

Individuals can play Craftland for free (Image via Garena)

Earlier, gamers had to spend Custom Room cards to play the Craftland mode.

However, starting with the OB36 update, individuals will receive a certain number of Free Plays every week. This resets every week and cannot be carried forward. Furthermore, if individuals run out of these, they can publish a unique map or complete a Craftland mission to earn them.

Instant Feedback report

Gamers will receive feedback for reporting other gamers (Image via Garena)

Players can report Community violations inside a match or through the match details and history page. After the Free Fire OB36 update, individuals will now receive confirmation that their submitted report was received successfully. In addition, they will be informed when the guilty player is punished.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players must refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

