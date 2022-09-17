Free Fire MAX OB36 update patch rewards revealed

The OB36 update for Free Fire MAX is almost here, with fans eagerly waiting for it ever since its Advance Server launched earlier this month. Garena has begun posting sneak peeks on the game's various social media handles to further increase the community’s excitement.

A preview of an upcoming event, Login After Patch, was recently added to the game. This gave users a general idea of what rewards they would be able to receive after updating to the new version, following the release of the OB36 update. More details on the event are provided below.

Free Fire MAX OB36 update after patch login rewards

These are the different rewards that users will be able to acquire within the game (Image via Garena)

Like previous updates, Garena will provide free items to players after they download the new version onto their devices. This time around, the ‘Login After Patch’ event will run between 21 September and 26 September, rewarding them with Vouchers and Loot Crates.

Users would essentially have to log in every day to get their hands on the different rewards set by the developers. Here are the exact specifics about the items that will be provided:

Login 1 day: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers (expire 31 October 2022) and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers (expire 31 October 2022)

Login 2 days: Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Login 3 days: Gold Royale Voucher (expire 31 October 2022)

Login 4 days: Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Login 5 days: Incubator Voucher (expire 31 October 2022)

Thanks to this event, players will be able to save their diamonds on Loot Crates and Luck Royale spins. They should not miss out on this opportunity and collect the rewards once the event kicks off.

Steps to redeem rewards

Once the event starts, follow the steps mentioned below to claim the aforementioned rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and go to the ‘Event’ section after clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Mystery Madness’ tab and select the ‘Login After Patch’ event.

You can click on this icon to reach the particular event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the ‘Claim’ button beside the different rewards to get them into your account.

Upon claiming, you may use the Vouchers for Luck Royale, while the Loot Crates can be opened to get a permanent or temporary gun skin.

More details about the OB36 update

OB36 update of the game will be released on 21 September (Image via Sportskeeda)

As stated in an in-game announcement made within Free Fire MAX, the OB36 update will be released on 21 September, which is the day when the Clash Squad season will come to an end. On patch day, servers will be taken down for maintenance, and users will not be able to access the game until the break ends.

Generally, the maintenance break for updates start around 9:00 am IST and run until 5 or 5:30 pm IST.

Following the release of the new version, different features will be added to the battle royale title, a new Gold Royale will begin, and there will be a brand new Clash Squad season commencing soon. Click here to see more features in Free Fire MAX's upcoming OB36 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far