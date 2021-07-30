Teams from Indonesia and Thailand emerged victorious at Free Fire All Stars 2021 Asia; Indian teams put up strong fight against 7 other regions

Free Fire’s favorite Asia personalities battled it out over the weekend over 3 games modes at Free Fire’s annual international celebratory event

India, July 30th, 2021: The Free Fire All Stars (FFAS) 2021 Asia – featuring popular influencers and fan-voted players – concluded over the weekend. The Indonesian team came up tops for the Bomb Squad mode, while teams from Thailand won the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes!

The FFAS 2021 is the game’s annual celebration of Free Fire’s community of players and content creators worldwide by bringing them together in a fun and casual tournament. For the first time, by popular demand from fans, different Free Fire modes were in play at an international event.

The Free Fire Asia All Stars saw teams from Thailand winning 2 of the 3 game modes on offer, demonstrating their skills and competitiveness on the big stage once more. This comes after Thailand’s Team Phoenix Force won the recent Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore.

The Hindi broadcasts got over 3 million views on the official Free Fire Esports YouTube Channel.

Across the three action-packed days, India was represented by two star-studded teams consisting of fans’ choices of influencers and pro players. Playing under the banner of Team Dosa, TSG Ritik, Sooneeta, Pahadi, and Legend fought valiantly against formidable opponents in both Bomb Squad and Clash Squad events.

Team Dosa made it to the semifinals for Day 2’s Clash Squad before bowing out to Thailand’s Team Som Tum, who eventually became champions of the Clash Squad event.

On the third and final day, Team Samosa, comprising Vasiyo07, Killer, Dev Alone, and Assassin’s Army, joined the Battle Royale event. Both teams put up an intense fight and bagged several top-3 finishes.

Team Samosa bagged several top-3 finishes

Free Fire All Stars 2021 Asia Bomb Squad champion - Team Indomee of Indonesia

We saw all the action as Team Indomee of Indonesia emerged victorious among the 8 teams that battled it out in Bomb Squad, the first event of the All Stars. Team Indomee – featuring the likes of Drnxgarduuu, Efdewe, Letda, and IOG Bion 09 – won after making it through all three rounds and coming up tops in the finals after defeating Team Pho from Vietnam.

Team Indomee of Indonesia emerged victorious among the 8 teams that battled it out in Bomb Squad

Free Fire All Stars 2021 Asia Clash Squad victor - Team Som Tum of Thailand

Team Som Tum of Thailand took the Clash Squad crown after defeating Team Boba of Taiwan. Team Som Tum, featuring Jasminniiiz, AAA Poongod, FMP TV, and the popular EVOS TheCruz (who was named MVP at the recent Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore), came up winners after advancing through 2 rounds before the finals, which was decided in a BO5 map.

Team Som Tum of Thailand took the Clash Squad crown

Free Fire All Stars 2021 Asia Battle Royale winner - Team Tom Yum Kung of Thailand

The finale of the FFAS 2021 Asia saw Team Tom Yum Kung representing Thailand winning the classic Battle Royale mode. Twelve teams competed across three maps, playing twice across Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

Team Tom Yum Kung, which saw the likes of EVOS Rambo, Osaga, AAA Hoysang, and R.I.P. Freestyle on the team, took the top spot. Special mention goes to EVOS Rambo, who once again was the star of his team and led them to victory with some outstanding performances.

Team Tom Yum Kung clinched the classic Battle Royale mode

They defeated runner-ups Indonesia’s Team Indomee, the winners of day 1’s Bomb Squad mode, and 3rd-placed Team Pho from Vietnam, who finished 2nd place on Day 1.

Edited by Ravi Iyer