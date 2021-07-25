Tom Yum Kung crowned champions of the Free Fire All Stars Asia: Battle Royale

The Free Fire All-Stars Asia 2021 came to an end with Team Tom Yum Kung from Thailand emerging as the ultimate champion. At the end of the day, Team Tom Yum Kung topped the overall points table with 41 kills and 85 points.

Free Fire All Stars Asia teams

Team Indomee from Indonesia, who was leading till the fifth match, faltered in the last match and lost the throne by three points. They secured 83 points with 35 kills. Team Pho from Vietnam that accumulated 32 points in the final match bagged third place with 78 points. Team Samosa emerged top of the table from the South Asian region with a sixth-place finish, while Team Dosa placed 10th.

Free Fire All-Stars Asia Match Standings:

Free Fire All Stars Asia overall standings

The first match played on the classic map of Bermuda was won by Tom Yung Kung from Thailand with nine kills followed by Team Hilsa with eight frags. Team Samosa from India secured third spot with five frags.

The second match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was claimed by Team Indomee from Indonesia with 7 frags. Team Dosa from India secured third place with six frags.

The third match played on Purgatory was also won by Team Indomee with 11 frags followed by Team Pho with 11 kills. Team Samosa played cautiously to secure third place with four frags.

At the end of the third match, Team Indomee led the overall points table with 55 points while Team Samosa and Team Dosa were in third and eighth place respectively.

The fourth match was again won by Team Indomee making it their third consecutive Booyah, followed by Team Tom Yung Kung with seven kill points.

Team Somtum won the fifth match with 11 frags. Team Dosa and Team Samosa took fifth and sixth place with four and three kill points respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day was claimed by Team Pho from Vietnam, who obliterated the lobby with a whopping 20 frags. Team Som Tum grabbed the second spot with five kills.

Free Fire All Stars Asia schedule

Free Fire All Stars Asia is a three-day fun event played over three different modes. The third day was dedicated to battle royale mode where 12 teams from eight Asian countries battled for 10,000 USD prize money.

