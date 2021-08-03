When is the Free Fire 4th anniversary event starting? Release date and everything we know so far

Free Fire has garnered a massive user base throughout the world and has amassed significant figures in terms of downloads and revenue. Ever since Alpha Testing began in August 2017, the game has achieved significant advancements in its development.

The previous three anniversaries of the game were celebrated in the month of August, so players are now looking forward to Free Fire's 4th anniversary. It is anticipated that tons of events with a variety of rewards will be added to mark this occasion in the game.

Start date and all other known information about the Free Fire 4th anniversary events

Let's celebrate Free Fire's Anniversary this month not with just a birthDAY but for a whole month! 4⃣🎂🥳



Keep your eyes peeled on our social media for a special community event happening DAILY with awesome rewards starting TOMORROW!

A poster was released by Free Fire North America on Twitter about the 4th anniversary community event.

According to the "4nniversary 8.28" text located at the top of the poster, the 4th anniversary peak day could be observed on August 28th.

Recently, Free Fire Europe, on their Instagram handle, has revealed the timeline of events that are supposed to take place for the 4th anniversary. It outlines the numerous activities in which the participants would be able to take part. Readers can see that the in-game events are set to begin on August 14th.

It is likely that the developers will reveal the calendar for the Indian server, as well as for all of the other regions, in the near future.

Furthermore, following the release of the Free Fire OB29 update on August 4th, the developers will provide a glimpse into the 4th-anniversary celebrations as seen in the notification below:

A sneak peek of 4th anniversary party will be available after the release of the update (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards

In commemoration of the game's last two anniversaries, Garena offered players the opportunity to get a permanent character absolutely free. A plethora of other rewards were also available to gamers as well. The following video includes the entire list of items:

This might provide gamers with a notion of the quality of prizes that are likely to be made accessible in the events.

Note: There are a lot of different rumors circulating around in the Free Fire community concerning the anniversary rewards. Specific information has not yet been made public by the developers.

