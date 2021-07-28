When is Garena Free Fire's 4th anniversary? All you need to know

Free Fire has demonstrated incredible growth on mobile devices over the last few years. Furthermore, it has gathered impressive numbers in terms of both downloads and player base. The game's main appeal is its fast-paced action and engaging matches.

The title has made enormous progress since its alpha testing back in August 2017. In the coming month, the game will be celebrating its 4th anniversary. There is much anticipation about it as players are excited about the events and items that they will stand a chance to obtain.

What is the date of Free Fire's 4th anniversary?

The Free Fire 3rd Anniversary was celebrated on August 23rd last year (Image via Garena)

The developers of Free Fire haven't revealed any specific date for the 4th anniversary, keeping players eager for further information.

Here are the dates of the first three anniversaries of Free Fire:

1st Anniversary: August 11th

2nd Anniversary: August 25th

3rd Anniversary: August 23rd

Based on this, fans can expect that the 4th anniversary could be observed between August 11th and August 25th. They must note that this is just speculation, and no confirmed date is known.

Other details of the Free Fire 4th anniversary

Tons of events and rewards are expected to be made available for players (Image via Free Fire)

Like all other major events, a calendar is likely to be unveiled, providing players with further information. It will probably be provided after the OB29 update is released in early August.

Previous anniversary events offered a variety of rewards. Readers can take a look at them in the following video:

Similarly, for the 4th anniversary, many events with tons of rewards will be made available. A few leaked items have also been posted on the internet by various YouTubers and data miners.

More information about the anniversary events will likely be revealed on the game's social media accounts soon. For now, fans can just stay tuned and wait for further details to be announced by Garena themselves.

