Free Fire OB29 update might bring three new characters, Sensei Tig pet, and more

Players are incredibly eager to discover the details regarding the Free Fire OB29 update, as the Advance Server for the same is drawing to a close very soon. According to leaks on the internet, the OB29 version is anticipated to be released on August 4th or 5th.

In addition to the new craftland feature, there are three mystery characters, a new pet, and other exciting features that the users could try out in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. A few of them might end up in the game.

Note: Not every feature present in the Free Fire Advance Server is expected to be introduced with the final update.

Expected features in the Free Fire OB29 update

Characters

1) Mystery Character

Mystery Character (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Vital Vibes

In addition to increasing rescue speed by 5%, this ability also provides the players with 15 HP in five seconds upon a successful rescue.

2) Mystery Character

Mystery Character (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

This character can create a 5m wide healing zone in which the user and allies within it recover 3 HP per second. The effect lasts for 10 seconds, and when they are downed, they can self-recover to get up.

3) Mystery Character

Mystery Character (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

Ability: Enigma’s Eye

It is believed that this character is Moco's awakened version. Using the ability, when tagged enemies move, their marks will last longer for two seconds at the initial level.

Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Sensei Tig is the name of the new pet incorporated by the developers in the Free Fire Advance Server. The skill of this pet reduces the time of foes' man-marking by 30%

Craftland

Craftland is an interesting feature that enables players to create custom maps (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Craftland is an interesting new feature that allows users to create maps based on their preferences using different objects and structures. Later, it is possible to play custom room matches using the maps they make.

AC80 weapon

AC80 is the name of the new marksman rifle present in Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

AC80 is a new firearm of the marksman rifle category, and users were able to test it out in the Free Fire OB29 Advance server. Enemies will be taking additional damage if they are shot twice continuously.

Grenade range

Grenade range is present on the training island (Image via Moniez Gaming)

On Training Island, players were able to find a new grenade range. The range provides them an opportunity to improve and practice their grenade throwing skills.

