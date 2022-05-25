When will Free Fire OB34 update maintenance end? Official schedule for MAX version

After the conclusion of the Advance Server a few days back, the Free Fire MAX OB34 update features and its release have become the most talked-about aspect of the community. The patch will roll out today, and the developers have recently released patch notes providing a comprehensive overview of the changes.

The update carries several character changes besides improvements in the ranking system that will positively change the popular battle royale title. However, the servers are always offline for lengthy maintenance, and gamers will have to wait until they return online before testing the new features.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update maintenance schedule

Free Fire MAX OB34 update size (Image via Garena)

The schedule announced within Free Fire MAX is as follows:

Start time of the maintenance: 25 May at 9.30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time of the maintenance: 25 May at 17.10 am IST (GMT +5:30)

As a result, this lengthy maintenance downtime will continue till the evening, and players will not be able to log into the game until it is complete. They will see a "Server will be ready shortly" error. Users should not be concerned as this is caused by maintenance and will be fixed once the servers are online.

It is anticipated that the OB34 update will be made available for download on the Google Play Store at around 11.30 am, a few hours into the break. The following instructions must be followed to update to the latest version:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and search for 'Free Fire MAX.'

Step 2: Users must tap on the relevant results and press the 'Update' button. If they do not have the game installed, they may tap on the 'Install' option.

Update rewards

1) Magic Cube

The Magic Cube is one of the most desired items in Free Fire MAX as it can provide an exclusive costume bundle for free. As part of the new update, one cube will be provided to users, and they will have to complete the simple task of playing the game for only a minute.

2) Free gun skin

The developers have extended the redemption for the free gun skin, and gamers will now be able to claim any one of the three options by 26 May. Each available skin will boost the stats of the firearms considerably.

Here are the available choices:

M4A1 – Glacier Netherworld

UMP – Zebra Papercut

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind

3) Vouchers

The vouchers in-game (Image via Garena)

Finally, Garena will also give out 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2x Incubator Vouchers with the patch. To claim them, players must sign in on any day between 25 May and 29 May after the update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer