Free Fire MAX OB34 update rewards: How to get free Magic Cube and vouchers after updating to new version

Not only does each Free Fire MAX update bring about exciting new features and content, but it also offers players an abundance of enticing rewards. Gamers will not have to wait long before the new update rolls out, and they can look forward to receiving several new rewards.

Garena has already provided some enticing rewards to players in the run-up to the patch, including a pet and permanent gun skins. Nevertheless, the developers will have several more items lined up for the players in the coming days.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update rewards include Magic Cube and vouchers

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update will go live on 25 May 2022, and the developers have multiple events lined up for players. They are:

New Patch Login Rewards

These are the login rewards that gamers will be able to claim (Image via Garena)

The event will begin on 25 May 2022 and will remain open for gamers until 29 May 2022. Individuals will have to sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX to become eligible for the rewards.

The items up for grabs during this event include 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher. After collecting these, players will have to use them by 30 June 2022.

After signing in, users can follow these steps to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Players can open the event by clicking on the corresponding option on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they can select New Patch Login Rewards and click the claim button to obtain the items.

Claim Free Magic Cube

Magic Cube is going to be given out for free (Image via Garena)

The Magic Cube is a very rare item in Free Fire MAX. This allows the player to obtain a specific outfit through the game's store for free, making it very valuable. Garena is offering it for free in the Claim Free Magic Cube event that will kick off on 25 May 2022 and requires users to play the battle royale title for 15 minutes by 26 May 2022.

Players can follow these steps to collect the rewards after completing the given requirements once the event kicks off:

Step 1: Users can select the events tab and access the Claim Free Magic Cube section.

Step 2: Individuals should click the claim button beside the Magic Cube to receive it.

Subsequently, they will be able to exchange it for a bundle in the Magic Cube store. The available ones are as follows:

Ice Age Bundle

Kinship Clan Bundle

Full Leather

Berserker Bundle

The Age of Gold Bundle

The Era of Gold Bundle

Judgment Ironface Bundle

Verdict Ironface

Enchanted Fable Bundle

Moonlight Ballad Bundle

Note: Only these bundles are up for grabs in the battle royale title. The developers may add new options after providing the Magic Cube, just like they have done on several occasions in the past.

