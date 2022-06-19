When will Free Fire OB35 Advance Server be available? Expected release date and more

One of the primary reasons Free Fire’s player base stays engaged with the game is the consistent updates made to its content. Users are constantly talking about the upcoming releases and are always eager to see what the developers have in store for them.

Advance Servers are test servers made accessible by Garena prior to the launch of any update for the game. They effectively let gamers test out new features and other aspects before they are published into the game.

With the OB35 update expected to be released in July, the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server is something fans are looking forward to. Listed below are specifics about its release date and more.

Note: Players from India must refrain from playing Free Fire as the battle royale title has been banned nationwide. However, the MAX version can be played since it was not on the list of apps that were banned.

What is the expected release date of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server?

OB35 Advance Server server of the game is going to release in July (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every new Free Fire update is released either on the day the current Clash Squad season is coming to a close or the day before. The subsequent version may be released on 20 July or 21 July (Clash Squad season ends on 21 July).

Consequently, the estimated launch window for the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server is between 6 July and 10 July. This is primarily because most of the Advance Servers were made available a few weeks before the update’s official release.

Guide on how to register for the Advance Server

Those who want to play the Advance Server must complete the registration process (Image via Garena)

Registration for the OB35 Advance Server might begin towards the end of June or the beginning of July. Players who wish to participate on the server must complete the registration procedure to get the Activation Code, which is required for access.

The general steps for registration are listed below:

Step 1: To start, users must visit the official Advance Server website.

Step 2: Gamers can subsequently log in via either Google or Facebook. A form will show where they need to enter their email, name, and phone number.

Step 3: They can finally complete the registration by clicking on the 'Join Now’ button.

Disclaimer: The dates mentioned above are estimates based on the previous launches. The developers are yet to reveal the release date of the OB35 update and Advance Server.

