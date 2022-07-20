Why are the Free Fire MAX servers down today?

Free Fire MAX's servers will be down for a few hours today, preventing players from accessing their favorite game. When individuals attempt to play the battle royale title, they will see an error message stating that the servers will be available soon.

Although Garena is yet to announce the maintenance schedule, older users know that the servers are offline for an extended period on the patch day. With the OB35 update all set to go live today, i.e., 20 July 2022, they will have to go through this maintenance where they have no opportunity to access the game.

Free Fire MAX servers not available today due to maintenance

Garena will release the Free Fire MAX OB35 update today, and as is the case with every patch, the game's servers are taken offline for a few hours. It is done to ensure its smooth transition.

This maintenance generally starts in the morning on the Indian servers, and gamers will not have access due to this break until evening.

The developers have not officially announced the schedule for the Indian server. However, fans can expect the following schedule based on the announcement made for other regions.

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 4:40 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

Hence, users should not worry if they face an error when attempting to access them during this time frame. This should be resolved automatically once the servers are back and running.

Additionally, the update will be made available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store while the maintenance is performed. Even after getting the latest version, access will not be available until the servers are online.

Login Reward comprises multiple vouchers (Image via Garena)

Gamers can subsequently sign in to their accounts to qualify for the update rewards. It comprises 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Pet Food, and 150x Universal Fragments, all of which are worth at least a few hundred diamonds combined.

Free Fire MAX update features

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update should feature several new features and adjustments, including:

New Weapon – Bizon

A new map with exciting elements like Magic Portals

War Chest rework to enable gamers to get better items as the match progresses

Clash Squad map reworks

Weapon balancing

Character adjustments

Scoreboard improvement in Clash Squad mode

New Clash Squad season with Golden AC80 as the reward

Better optimized UI

Command Wheel and Replay Highlight feature

